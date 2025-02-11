“Don’t have the answer” fear surrounding Mercedes W16 for F1 2025

Worry expressed over Mercedes development learnings

Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff

There is still concern that Mercedes have not fully tackled the problems that blighted the past three years, it has been claimed.

Mercedes will launch the W16 for the 2025 F1 season, their first since Lewis Hamilton’s exit.

Although the season will be dominated by their new post-Hamilton era, the key topic will be whether Mercedes have understood what went wrong since 2021.

DOWNLOAD CRASH F1 PODCAST HERE

“I wouldn’t be confident to say that they understand what’s going on,” Lewis Larkam told the Crash F1 podcast.

“For several seasons they have been going around in circles, trying to get their heads around these regulations, and how exactly to get the best out of these cars.

“McLaren are an obvious example - we’ve seen them go from the back of the field to understanding their car, and how it works, and developing themselves to the front.

“Mercedes haven’t been able to do that. We’ve seen fluctuations for two seasons."

Las Vegas proof of Mercedes' woes

“Sometimes they are strong, they are the team to beat, but they don’t seem to understand why.

“I think back to Las Vegas last year - George Russell dominated the race weekend, Lewis Hamilton came second despite starting lower on the grid. It showed how much performance they had on that weekend.

“But we didn’t see that on a week-by-week basis. It was helped by cooler track temperatures which was one of the rare strengths of their car.

“Finding an answer? We’re not at that point yet. Toto Wolff says they are still expecting to see fluctuations.

“That doesn’t give off a great impression that they have got on top, and that they understand how to make their car a more consistent front-runner.

“I don’t think they have the answer, at the moment. That’s clear from Toto staying quiet about talking up their chances.

“I am not confident that they fully know what their issues are.”

Three-time F1 grand prix winner Russell will become Mercedes’ senior driver in Hamilton’s absence this year.

Team boss Wolff made the bold decision to select teenage rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli as Hamilton’s replacement.

How the talented Antonelli fares in his first season in F1 will remain a hot topic of debate all year.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

Moto3 Results
51m ago
2025 Moto3 Portimao Test Results - Day 2
Noah Dettwiler, 2024 Moto3 Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Feature
1h ago
“Don’t have the answer” fear surrounding Mercedes W16 for F1 2025
Toto Wolff
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
The five worst MotoGP title defences
Valentino Rossi, 2006 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB News
1h ago
Ex-Endurance rider joins Ducati-backed British Supersport team
BSB
MotoGP News
2h ago
Key reason given for Marc Marquez advantage over Pecco Bagnaia
Marc Marquez

More News

F1 Feature
3h ago
Key mistakes that Liam Lawson must avoid to survive in Max Verstappen’s world
Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen
WSBK News
4h ago
Explained: The new 2025 WSBK rules
Jonathan Rea
MotoGP News
5h ago
Honda MotoGP bike “better than last year” - but there's a "but"...
Luca Marini, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
5h ago
A MotoGP rider has an unexpected theory about bike steps through the classes
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test
F1 News
6h ago
Williams confirm new F1 title sponsor in record deal
Carlos Sainz is joining Williams for 2025