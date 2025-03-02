Lewis Hamilton hit with engine warning amid Ferrari adaptation

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Ex-F1 strategist Bernie Collins has pointed out that the challenge of Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari shouldn’t be “underestimated”.

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari is the main talking point heading into the 2025 F1 season.

After 12 years with Mercedes, Hamilton shocked the sporting world when his decision to join Ferrari was announced.

Hamilton’s first visit to Maranello and the subsequent on-track tests have dominated the build-up to the new F1 campaign.

Hamilton has been getting used to the Ferrari engine for the first time and learning all the different processes as part of his preparation.

On The Red Flags podcast, Collins explained why Hamilton’s first months at Ferrari will be challenging.

“I think it’s going to be a really interesting one to watch,” he said. “I think the challenge of Lewis stepping into a Ferrari shouldn’t be underestimated.

“He’s never driven a Ferrari engine so real simple things like how the engine works, how the modes work, how the harvesting works, how the deployment works. They’re all different.

“We hear different terminology on the radio. Where he instinctively pushes the buttons is going to be different. So I think there’s going to be big differences in the car that’s going to be a challenge for Lewis.”

Hamilton will “embrace” Ferrari challenge

Attention for Hamilton now turns to Ferrari’s car launch on February 19.

He and Charles Leclerc are expected to give the SF-25 its first run out ahead of Bahrain testing at the end of the month.

After a torrid final year with Mercedes, in which Hamilton out-qualified George Russell just five times, Collins stressed the importance of qualifying to ensure he gets the priority with strategy.

“He’s going to enjoy it, embrace it,” Collins added. “I think Lewis really embraces a challenge. He does his best work when he’s being pushed quite hard.

“But again, it’s going to be this big shift in culture. Ferrari operate quite differently I think. Different personnel, engineers.Can Lewis take the step in qualifying to make sure he’s there on race day to get the right decisions come his way?

“He’s been part of a team like Mercedes have totally worked around a team for such a long time and it’s suddenly not his team anymore. I am excited to see how it pans out.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

