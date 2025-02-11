McLaren ties down key F1 aerodynamicist with bumper contract

McLaren have announced a multi-year contract extension for renowned F1 aerodynamicist Peter Prodromou.

The 56-year-old has played an integral role at McLaren since he returned to the team from Red Bull in 2014. Since 2023, he has served as McLaren’s technical director, aerodynamics, helping transform the team’s F1 fortunes.

Following an overhaul of their technical department, McLaren, under Prodromou’s watch, have gone from the back to the front of the F1 grid and won their first constructors’ championship title for 26 years in 2024.

Prodromou previously worked for McLaren for 15 years before moving to Red Bull in 2006 to head up their aerodynamics department under Adrian Newey, where he formed a key part of Newey’s multiple title-winning design team.

The renewal of his contract acts as a boost for McLaren on the eve of the 2025 season and follows similar long-term extensions for Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and team principal Andrea Stella.

"I am delighted to continue my role as Technical Director, Aerodynamics at McLaren F1 Team,” Prodromou said. “It is an honour to be part of such a collaborative team and contributing to this strong upwards trajectory. Following last season’s success, I look forward to contributing further to our shared ambition of securing more World Championships.

"I’m grateful to Zak and Andrea for their continued confidence in me as a Technical Director, Aerodynamics and also to all my colleagues in the team who have provided the highest class of support to me at a personal and professional level.”

Stella praised the impact Prodromou has had on McLaren since returning to Woking.

“The cultural, organisational and technical leadership Peter has brought has been invaluable, and he has been a key architect of the team's performance turnaround, on and off the track, securing the team's ninth FIA Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship in 2024,” he added.

"The journey we have been on together as a team, we could not have done without Peter, and we look forward to continuing our quest of fighting for further World Championships together.”