McLaren ties down key F1 aerodynamicist with bumper contract

Key McLaren figure Peter Prodromou has committed his future to the F1 team.

McLaren beat Ferrari and Red Bull to F1 title glory last year
McLaren beat Ferrari and Red Bull to F1 title glory last year

McLaren have announced a multi-year contract extension for renowned F1 aerodynamicist Peter Prodromou.

The 56-year-old has played an integral role at McLaren since he returned to the team from Red Bull in 2014. Since 2023, he has served as McLaren’s technical director, aerodynamics, helping transform the team’s F1 fortunes.

Following an overhaul of their technical department, McLaren, under Prodromou’s watch, have gone from the back to the front of the F1 grid and won their first constructors’ championship title for 26 years in 2024.

Prodromou previously worked for McLaren for 15 years before moving to Red Bull in 2006 to head up their aerodynamics department under Adrian Newey, where he formed a key part of Newey’s multiple title-winning design team.

The renewal of his contract acts as a boost for McLaren on the eve of the 2025 season and follows similar long-term extensions for Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and team principal Andrea Stella.

"I am delighted to continue my role as Technical Director, Aerodynamics at McLaren F1 Team,” Prodromou said. “It is an honour to be part of such a collaborative team and contributing to this strong upwards trajectory. Following last season’s success, I look forward to contributing further to our shared ambition of securing more World Championships.

"I’m grateful to Zak and Andrea for their continued confidence in me as a Technical Director, Aerodynamics and also to all my colleagues in the team who have provided the highest class of support to me at a personal and professional level.”

McLaren technical director, aerodynamics, Peter Prodromou
McLaren technical director, aerodynamics, Peter Prodromou

Stella praised the impact Prodromou has had on McLaren since returning to Woking.

“The cultural, organisational and technical leadership Peter has brought has been invaluable, and he has been a key architect of the team's performance turnaround, on and off the track, securing the team's ninth FIA Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship in 2024,” he added.

"The journey we have been on together as a team, we could not have done without Peter, and we look forward to continuing our quest of fighting for further World Championships together.” 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
25m ago
McLaren ties down key F1 aerodynamicist with bumper contract
McLaren beat Ferrari and Red Bull to F1 title glory last year
MotoGP News
33m ago
Johann Zarco analyses Honda's beneficial revised engine
Johann Zarco, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test
BSB News
51m ago
Peter Hickman breaks silence after FHO Racing split to tease more news
Peter Hickman
F1 News
1h ago
How Haas plan to avoid conflict with refreshed F1 2025 line-up
Haas have a new line up for F1 2025
F1 News
1h ago
‘I don’t accept it’ - Alain Prost attacks Ayrton Senna mini-series
Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna were great F1 rivals

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Valtteri Bottas explains Kimi Antonelli “mentor” role after Mercedes F1 return
Valtteri Bottas with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli
Moto3 News
2h ago
Moto3 replacement announced for Marc Marquez protege
Jakob Rosenthaler. Credit: Aspar Team.
F1 News
2h ago
‘No way to escape’ - Axed F1 star opens up on brutal sacking
Nyck De Vries raced for Red Bull's sister team
MotoGP News
3h ago
Jorge Martin's Buriram MotoGP test absence “affects everyone” at Aprilia
Jorge Martin
MotoGP News
3h ago
Raul Fernandez: “Lucky, one of the biggest crashes of my life”
Raul Fernandez, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test