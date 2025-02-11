How Haas plan to avoid conflict with refreshed F1 2025 line-up

Haas will establish 'rules of engagement' for new F1 teammates Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman.

Haas have a new line up for F1 2025
Haas have a new line up for F1 2025

Haas will make their “rules of engagement” clear to drivers Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman before the 2025 F1 season begins.

The American outfit have a completely refreshed driver line-up for the upcoming campaign following Nico Hulkenberg’s departure to Sauber and Kevin Magnussen’s exit from F1.

Ocon has made the switch from midfield rivals Alpine and F1 rookie while Ferrari junior Bearman has earned a full-time seat to complete Haas’s new-look driver line-up for 2025.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu is set to make the ground rules clear before the season gets underway in a bit to minimise the risk of on-track drama between teammates.

It is an exciting line-up but one that has potential for fireworks given Ocon has history of getting his elbows out against his teammates and Bearman will be keen to impress in his first F1 season.

“The rules of engagement have to be totally clear from day one,” Komatsu explained.

“So that will be clarified before the first race. I don't expect any team-mate contacts, DNFs, because of that.

“You have to race hard. Look at last year – Kevin is a hard racer and then Kevin and Nico, the closest we came to an issue, which didn't become an issue, was Austria, right?

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu and Ollie Bearman
Haas boss Ayao Komatsu and Ollie Bearman

“But that's partly because we operated in a not perfect manner in terms of pitstop timing. We didn't help ourselves.

“So, as a team, we shouldn't be creating those messes. But, also, with the understanding of each other as team-mates, the rules of engagement would be perfectly clear.”

Haas have had to manage teammate tension in the past, with Magnussen and Romain Grosjean clashing during their spell together. In 2021, there was also trouble between Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

But Komatsu is confident Haas can avoid conflict with Ocon and Bearman.

“I don't think Nikita and Mick is any example to go by. If you have to go back to that combination, basically I'm in trouble,” he said.

“If you look at how we operated last year, how we can improve the team, what we did good last year, what we could have improved last year, and then take that learning for this year, it’s a completely different era in terms of dynamics and drivers.

“Honestly, with Esteban and Ollie, they are two very, very good drivers. They have both got a lot more to prove. I think we have got a very good combination and I'm really looking forward to it.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
25m ago
McLaren ties down key F1 aerodynamicist with bumper contract
McLaren beat Ferrari and Red Bull to F1 title glory last year
MotoGP News
34m ago
Johann Zarco analyses Honda's beneficial revised engine
Johann Zarco, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test
BSB News
52m ago
Peter Hickman breaks silence after FHO Racing split to tease more news
Peter Hickman
F1 News
1h ago
How Haas plan to avoid conflict with refreshed F1 2025 line-up
Haas have a new line up for F1 2025
F1 News
1h ago
‘I don’t accept it’ - Alain Prost attacks Ayrton Senna mini-series
Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna were great F1 rivals

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Valtteri Bottas explains Kimi Antonelli “mentor” role after Mercedes F1 return
Valtteri Bottas with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli
Moto3 News
2h ago
Moto3 replacement announced for Marc Marquez protege
Jakob Rosenthaler. Credit: Aspar Team.
F1 News
2h ago
‘No way to escape’ - Axed F1 star opens up on brutal sacking
Nyck De Vries raced for Red Bull's sister team
MotoGP News
3h ago
Jorge Martin's Buriram MotoGP test absence “affects everyone” at Aprilia
Jorge Martin
MotoGP News
3h ago
Raul Fernandez: “Lucky, one of the biggest crashes of my life”
Raul Fernandez, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test