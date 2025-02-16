Valtteri Bottas and George Russell have laughed off infamous Imola 2021 crash

Valtteri Bottas has no concerns about working with George Russell at Mercedes, admitting they have laughed about their infamous incident at Imola in 2021.

Bottas has returned to Mercedes as their test and reserve driver for the 2025 F1 season, working alongside Russell and Antonelli.

The Finn spent five seasons at Brackley as Mercedes went unbeaten in the F1 constructors’ championship.

During Bottas’ final two years with the team, he was put under increased pressure to keep his seat by Russell, who was performing well at Williams.

Russell out-performed Bottas during the British driver’s stand-in appearance at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton was ruled out of the weekend due to coronavirus.

The pair came to blows at the 2021 Emilia Romagna - a high-speed incident on the start-finish straight.

An angry Russell went up to Bottas’ stricken Mercedes and hit him on the head, while the latter retaliated with a middle finger.

Russell would ultimately replace Bottas at Mercedes for 2022.

Speaking at the launch of Mercedes’ partnership with Adidas, Bottas was asked if he could work with Russell given their history.

“We can [work together]. We can laugh about our incident in Imola already so that’s good. So all good,” Bottas said.

Mercedes will let Bottas pursue other opportunities

Bottas' main goal is to return to the F1 grid in 2026.

The 35-year-old was overlooked by Sauber, which opted to sign Gabriel Bortoleto.

His main chance of returning to the grid next year is with Cadillac.

Cadillac are set to be F1’s 11th team, which means there will be 22 cars on the grid in 2026.

Bottas has expressed the need to be “dynamic” if any opportunities arise sooner.

“I think we both know, me and the team, we’ve got to be dynamic,” he said.

“I am at the moment fully committed to the year, giving everything I have for the team and trying to help the best I can.

“If there’s an opportunity to race I doubt the team would stay in between that. Let’s see.

“Let’s take it race by race, let the season start and then let us see what the year brings and what 2026 brings.”