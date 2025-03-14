Long run data analysis establishes McLaren and Ferrari pecking order in Australia
We crunched the numbers for long run data in F1 Australian Grand Prix practice
A close analysis of Friday practice times show there is little to separate between McLaren, Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull heading into the Australian Grand Prix
Ferrari may have set the quickest lap in Friday practice for Formula 1’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix, but long-run pace shows that as many as four teams have a shot at scoring victory in Albert Park.
Australian GP Practice - Long run pace analysis
Driver
Team
Average time
Stint length*
Fastest lap during stint
Lando Norris
McLaren
1m21.920s
9
1m21.474s
George Russell
Mercedes
1m21.932s
11
1m21.582s
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
1m22.041s
11
1m20.825s
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
1m22.081s
6
1m21.506s
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
1m22.094s
10
1m21.485s
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
1m22.128s
11
1m21.297s
Oscar Piastri
McLaren
1m22.174s
9
1m21.840s
Carlos Sainz
Williams
1m22.319s
9
1m22.085s
Yuki Tsunoda
Racing Bulls
1m22.580s
15
1m22.362s
Nico Hulkenberg
Sauber
1m22.591s
8
1m22.059s
Jack Doohan
Alpine
1m22.643s
11
1m22.378s
Isack Hadjar
Racing Bulls
1m22.708s
8
1m21.932
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
1m22.713s
11
1m22.480s
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
1m22.754s
11
1m22.416s
Pierre Gasly
Alpine
1m22.861s
7
1m22.203s
Liam Lawson
Red Bull
1m23.212s
9
1m22.711s
Esteban Ocon
Haas
1m23.227s
9
1m22.885s
Gabriel Bortoleto
Sauber
1m23.459s
6
1m23.013s
Alex Albon
Williams
(no long runs)
-
-
Oliver Bearman
Haas
(No time)
-
-
Pre-season testing in Bahrain had placed McLaren well and truly out in front, thanks to the speed MCL39 was able to show in race simulations.
And while the nine-lap run Lando Norris managed towards the end of FP2 on Friday afternoon did put McLaren at the head of the order, the gap to the rest is much smaller than many had expected.
In fact there was little to separate Norris and Mercedes’ George Russell over long runs, with both able to maintain their pace on worn rubber.
Norris was able to set a best time of 1m21.474s at the very end of his nine-lap stint, averaging 1m21.920s. Russell completed a longer run in the final 30 minutes and, while it was disrupted by two very slow laps, he too was able to lap in mid-to-high 1m21s towards the finish.
McLaren lead Ferrari in F1 Australian GP Practice
Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari was a tenth slower on average than both Norris and Russell, but the Monegasque was also the only driver to set a lap in the 1m30s bracket in a long run.
Remarkably, he set his quickest time on the penultimate lap of his 11-lap stint, showing his tyres were still in good condition when he headed back to the pits.
Red Bull wasn’t too far from the front either, although Max Verstappen’s relatively short stint with just six representative laps makes it harder to compare the findings.
He managed just a single lap below the 1m22s mark, but it was set on his last tour around the circuit, indicating there is more to come from the RB21.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton’s average times were fractionally slower than Verstappen’s, while Oscar Piastri was also not too far behind in the McLaren.
As was the case with Ferrari teammate Leclerc, Hamilton also turned heads by lapping the circuit in 1m21.297s towards the end of the run, when most others were struggling to dip below the 1m21.5s mark during their race sims.
Long-run pace puts Williams at the head of the midfield order, courtesy of Carlos Sainz, while Yuki Tsunoda (Racing Bulls) and Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) also put on a strong show for their respective teams. Hulkenberg’s pace particularly came as a surprise after a tough showing for Sauber in pre-season testing.
Alpine could also be in the mix with Jack Doohan showing reasonable pace in his race sim, although the Australian’s times did drop off significantly at the end of his stint.
Fernando Alonso’s long run got off to a slow start, but he was able to lap consistently in 1m22s thereafter, which should provide some encouragement for Aston Martin.
Haas had a disastrous start to the year as Oliver Bearman shunted his car in FP1 and missed FP2, while Esteban Ocon finished near the bottom on both a single lap and over long runs.
With the threat of rain on Sunday, teams face a tough decision to make regarding set-up before qualifying. Some might go for a high-downforce layout, while others may trim their wings in order to get more speed down the straights.
And with Albert Park Circuit a bit of a outlier on the calendar, it’s likely that the real pecking order won’t be revealed until the next round in China.