Lewis Hamilton’s intriguing analysis of ‘different’ Ferrari F1 car

Lewis Hamilton says he is having to adapt his driving style to suit Ferrari’s “different” F1 car.

The seven-time world champion ended Friday practice at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix fifth-fastest and was 0.420s slower than teammate Charles Leclerc, who topped FP2.

Hamilton was down in 12th in the first practice session on what marks his debut race weekend for Ferrari after making a blockbuster switch from rivals Mercedes.

Speaking after Friday’s running, the 40-year-old Briton admitted Ferrari’s SF-25 car is unlike any other F1 car he has driven around Melbourne.

“It felt amazing to get out there and be in a Ferrari here,” Hamilton, who is continuing to adjust to life at Ferrari, said.

“The car felt so much different to what I’ve ever experienced coming to this track, so it took a little bit of bedding in through P1.

“P2 was definitely a little better but just building. Slowly building and getting faster, bit by bit.”

Asked if the different feeling is good, Hamilton responded: “Just different. It’s a lot different.

“The car doesn’t feel bad or anything it just requires a different way of driving. So adjusting my driving style bit-by-bit, but enjoying driving.”

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has confidently backed Hamilton to "perform soon" as he continues to get up to speed.

Ferrari still have performance to find

Despite ending Friday with the fastest time, Leclerc still believes Ferrari have improvements to make.

“We did a good preparation work because the feeling with the car was good,” the Monegasque said.

“There’s obviously things we need to improve as always and I’m not very happy with the balance yet, but we are in a much better place compared to Bahrain testing and still some performance to find.

“That’s the same for everybody in the paddock. Those cars are pretty new for everyone and so you’ve got to push it to understand exactly where is the limit.

“But it’s been a solid first day but now we have to see how it goes tomorrow when we push it a little bit more.”