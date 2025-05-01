F1 race contracts: How long will each circuit remain on the calendar?

Under Liberty Media, F1 has agreed long-term partnership with several circuits, which means most current races will remain on the calendar well into the 2030s. F1 contract details for each circuit Circuit Contract expires after Melbourne (Australian GP) 2037 Shanghai (Chinese GP) 2030 Suzuka (Japanese GP) 2029 Bahrain (Bahrain GP) 2036 Jeddah (Saudi Arabia)* 2030 Miami (Miami GP) 2031 Imola (Emilia Romagna GP) 2025 Monaco GP 2031 Barcelona (Spanish GP)** 2026 Montreal (Canadian GP) 2031 Spielberg (Austrian GP) 2030 Silverstone (British GP) 2034 Spa-Francorchamps (Belgian GP)*** 2031 Hungaroring (Hungarian GP) 2032 Zandvoort (Dutch GP) 2026 Monza (Italian GP) 2031 Baku (Azerbaijan GP) 2026 Marina Bay Circuit (Singapore) 2028 Circuit of the Americas (US GP) 2026 Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Mexico City GP) 2028 Sao Paulo (Brazil GP) 2030 Las Vegas Strip Circuit (Las Vegas GP) 2025 Lusail (Qatar) 2032 Yas Marina (Abu Dhabi GP) 2030 Madrid (Spanish GP) 2035 (debut in 2026)

* The Saudi GP will eventually move to the new Qiddiya circuit in Riyadh, but no date has been set for the switch

**The Barcelona F1 race will run under a different in 2026, with the Spanish GP branding to be taken over by Madrid

***Belgium will be a part of F1’s new rotation system and will be absent from the calendar in 2028 and ‘30

Melbourne (Australian GP) - 2037

The Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne will continue to host the Australian GP until 2037 as part of a long-term contract with F1.

Melbourne initially inked a deal until 2035 before it was extended by a further two years in December 2022.

Shanghai (Chinese GP) - 2030

F1 will continue to race in China until at least 2030 after a five-year contract extension was agreed in December 2024. The Shanghai International Circuit, located on the outskirts of the country’s capital, will remain the venue for the Chinese GP.

Suzuka (Japanese GP) - 2029

F1 signed a new five-year contract extension with the Honda-owned Suzuka circuit in February 2024, guaranteeing Japan’s presence on the calendar until 2029.

Bahrain (Bahrain GP) - 2036

F1 is in Bahrain for the long run. The tiny island nation in the Middle East has a valid contract with F1 until 2036.

Jeddah (Saudi Arabian GP) - 2030

Saudi Arabia signed a 10-year contract with F1 when it joined the globe-trotting championship in 2021. The Jeddah Corniche Circuit will continue to host the Saudi Arabian GP for a while, but the government plans to eventually shift the race to a new futuristic circuit in Qiddiya in the future. The Qiddiya track, located near the capital Riyadh, is scheduled for completion in 2027.

Miami (Miami GP) - 2031

Miami has a 10-year contract with F1 that runs from 2022 to 2031. The race takes place on a semi-permanent track around the Hard Rock Stadium.

Imola (Emilia Romagna GP) - 2025

Imola’s contract with F1 expires at the end of 2025. The future of the Emilia Romagna GP is in doubt, with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently admitting it’s hard for him to justify hosting two races in Italy every year.

Monte Carlo (Monaco GP) - 2031

Although there were reservations in the past about Monaco, the circuit’s long-term future in F1 is now safe. A new deal signed in November 2024 ensures the principality will retain its spot on the F1 schedule until 2031.

Barcelona (Spanish GP) - 2026

Barcelona will continue to host an F1 race until 2026. However, the event at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will run under a different banner next year, with Madrid taking over the Spanish GP name. It’s unclear if Barcelona will get a new deal with F1 beyond 2026.

Montreal (Canadian GP) - 2031

Back in 2017, Montreal agreed a long-term deal to host the Canadian GP until 2029. But with COVID leading to the cancellation of 2020 and ‘21 events, the race’s tenure has now been extended until 2031.

Spielberg (Austrian GP) - 2030

The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg will remain the host of the Austrian GP until 2030 after a new deal that was inked in 2023.

Silverstone (British GP) - 2034

British GP is another race that will remain in F1 well into the next decade, with Silverstone signing a 10-year contract until 2034.

Spa-Francorchamps (Belgian GP) - 2031

Spa-Francorchamps is the first circuit to enter F1’s new rotation system. Belgium will host four races under its new contract in 2026, 2027, 2029 and 2031, but will be absent from the calendar in 2028 and 2030.

Hungaroring (Hungarian GP) - 2032

In July 2023, it was announced that F1 will continue to visit Hungary until at least 2032. A five-year contract was signed, on top of the previous deal that ran until 2027.

Zandvoort (Dutch GP) - 2026

Next year will mark F1’s last visit to the Netherlands for the foreseeable future. Zandvoort has revealed that it will not extend its existing contract, which expires after the 2026 race.

Monza (Italian GP) - 2031

Monza will stay on the calendar until 2031 after a new contract was agreed with F1 in November of last year.

Baku (Azerbaijan GP) - 2026

Baku signed a three-year contract extension in 2023 that ensures Azerbaijan’s place on the F1 calendar until 2026.

Marina Bay Circuit (Singapore GP) - 2028

F1 will continue to race on the streets of Singapore until 2028. F1’s original night race last negotiated a new contract with F1 at the start of 2022.

Circuit of the Americas (Americas GP) - 2026

Circuit of the Americas, which brought F1 back to the US in 2012, has a valid contract with F1 until 2026.

Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Mexico City GP) - 2028

In April 2025, Mexico and F1 extended their race contract until the 2028 season. The new deal was agreed despite the absence of a Mexican driver on the grid following Sergio Perez’s departure from Red Bull.

Sao Paulo (Brazil GP) - 2030

Brazil GP will remain on the F1 calendar until 2030 after a new five-year contract extension was agreed in 2023.

Las Vegas Strip Circuit (Las Vegas GP) - 2025

F1 has a three-year deal for Las Vegas to host a night race on its city streets until 2025. Given F1 is directly involved in the promotion and has invested a significant amount of money in developing infrastructure for the track, a contract extension is likely.

Lusail (Qatar GP) - 2032

Qatar has a 10-year deal to host F1 races that will expire after 2032. Although the Losail circuit was opened in 2004, it joined the calendar for the first time in 2021 and became a permanent fixture from 2023 after a one-year gap due to the FIFA World Cup.

Yas Marina (Abu Dhabi GP) - 2030

Abu Dhabi, the now-traditional venue for F1’s season finale, will continue occupy a slot on the calendar until 2030.

Madrid (Spanish GP) - 2035

A new semi-permanent track in Madrid will host the Spanish GP from 2026-25 under a new 10-year deal. Barcelona will remain on the calendar in 2026, which means Spain will host two races next year.