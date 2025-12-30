The 10 British F1 world champions Lando Norris has joined in elite club

By winning his first F1 world championship, Lando Norris has joined an elite club of British drivers.

Norris became the 11th different British driver to lift the world championship crown after beating Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to the 2025 title.

The 26-year-old Briton is also only the 35th driver in F1’s 75-year history to have won the title.

Great Britain has enjoyed the most success in F1 history, producing the most world champions from a single country.

Here is the illustrious club Norris has joined…

Mike Hawthorn - 1958

Mike Hawthorn became Britain’s first world champion in F1’s eighth season back in 1958.

Hawthorn, who famously wore a bow tie when racing, won the championship with Ferrari, beating fellow Brit Stirling Moss to the title by a single point.

He subsequently retired from F1 but would be tragically killed only three months later at the age of 29 in a car crash.

Graham Hill - 1962, 1968

Britain had it’s next F1 world champion four years later, with Graham Hill winning his first of two titles in 1962.

Driving for BRM, won the 1962 title after rival Jim Clark retired from the last race. His second world championship came six years later in 1968 with Lotus.

Hill would go on to become the only driver to have completed the Triple Crown of Motorsport - winning the Indianapolis 500, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the F1 world championship.

Jim Clark - 1963, 1965

Renowned as one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, Jim Clark claimed two drivers’ crowns, but could have had more.

Clark won his first title for Lotus in 1963 with three races to go, having racked up a then-record seven victories in the season. Remarkably, every pole position and race in 1963 were won by British drivers.

The Scot’s second world title was won in 1965 despite not taking part in the Monaco Grand Prix. Six wins from the nine races he did contest were enough to see Clark seal his second world championship.

John Surtees - 1964

Sandwiched between Jim Clarks’s championship triumphs was John Surtees.

Surtees won two races for Ferrari on his way to the 1964 world championship that saw the Briton make motorsport history by becoming the only driver to win world titles on both two and four wheels - an achievement he still holds to this day.

Surtees also remains the last Brit to win an F1 title with Ferrari.

Jackie Stewart - 1969, 1971, 1973

After finishing runner-up to Graham Hill in 1968, Jackie Stewart won his first world title for the Tyrrell team a year later.

Stewart, who was instrumental in improving the safety of motor racing, was the only British driver with three world championships until Lewis Hamilton equalled him in 2015.

At the time of his retirement, Steward held the record for most wins (27) and podium finishes (43).

James Hunt - 1976

James Hunt was F1’s playboy racer in the 1970s, known for his charismatic, rebellious personality and fearless driving.

Hunt won 10 grand prix across seven seasons but enjoyed his greatest success in 1976 as he prevailed in a legendary title battle with Niki Lauda to become world champion.

After a fierce fight, Hunt won the title by a single point in his debut season with McLaren. Following his retirement, Hunt would go on to become a BBC F1 pundit and commentator until his death from a heart attack aged 45 in 1993.

Nigel Mansell - 1992

Following several near misses, Nigel Mansell finally won his one and only F1 world championship with Williams in 1992.

The moustache-wearing Brummie claimed nine victories on his way to beating teammate Riccardo Patrese to the crown at the start of a period of dominance for Williams in the 1990s.

With 31 grand prix wins to his name, Mansell arguably should have won more world championships.

Damon Hill - 1996

Damon Hill won 22 grands prix across eight seasons in F1, becoming world champion in 1996 with the dominant Williams team.

In doing so, Hill became the first son of a world champion to win an F1 title. Despite the achievement, Hill was brutally dropped by Williams for the following season.

Lewis Hamilton - 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Hamilton is F1’s most successful driver with seven world championship wins - the same tally as Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton has racked up the most grand prix wins and pole positions in F1 history on his way to winning the world championship in 2008, 2014, 2015 and 2017-2020.

The 40-year-old Briton is yet to win a race since joining Ferrari, but that hasn’t stopped him dreaming of a record eighth drivers’ world title before he retires.

Jenson Button - 2009

Jenson Button completed arguably what was F1’s greatest-ever underdog story by winning the world championship with Brawn GP in 2009.

Brawn won both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships in their debut season after acing new regulations, with Button winning six of the first seven races.

He would not win again that season as rivals caught up in the development race, but Button did enough to beat Red Bull’s Sebastian Vettel to the title.