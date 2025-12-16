F1 will return to Portugal after agreeing a two-year deal covering the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

The Autodromo do Algarve near Portimao hosted two grands prix in the COVID era in 2020 and 2021, but these were not traditional events, with F1 hiring the track to fulfil its broadcasting contracts.

A limited number of fans were allowed to attend Portimao's F1 debut event in 2020, but the 2021 grand prix took place behind closed doors.

Lewis Hamilton won both races for Mercedes, with his 2020 triumph the scene of his record-breaking 92nd victory that saw him surpass Michael Schumacher.

“I’m delighted to see Portimão return to the Formula 1 calendar and for the sport to continue to ignite the passion of our incredible Portuguese fanbase," F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali said.

"The circuit delivers on-track excitement from the first corner to the chequered flag, and its energy lifts fans out of their seats.

"The interest and demand to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix is the highest that it has ever been, so I would like to thank Prime Minister, Luís Montenegro, the Minister of Economy and Territorial Cohesion of Portugal, Manuel Castro Almeida, the Secretary of State for Tourism, Commerce and Services, Pedro Machado, President of Turismo de Portugal, Carlos Abade, President of the Algarve Tourist Board, Andre Gomes and CEO and Chairman of the Algarve International Circuit, Jaime Costa for their support in bringing F1 back to Portugal.

"I look forward to working together again to ensure that Portimão returns to the calendar in emphatic style.”

The latest hint at F1's calendar plans

The return of the Portuguese Grand Prix on a short-term contract is viewed as a replacement for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, which falls off the F1 calendar after 2026.

With a record-breaking 24 rounds already crammed onto the calendar, F1 had previously hinted that a number of races in Europe would become rotational events.

The Belgian Grand Prix was the first to be announced as a biennial F1 race earlier this year.

It was confirmed that Spa-Francorchamps would have four races over the next six years, entering a rotational system from 2028.

However, Crash.net understands that Portugal’s comeback will not be the race that rotates with Belgium.

This rotational event is set to be announced in due course.

Turkey and Germany are also known to be interested in securing a return to the F1 calendar.

Outside of Europe, a grand prix in Thailand is looking increasingly likely.

Thailand’s cabinet approved a bid to host a street race in Bangkok earlier this year amid discussions with F1.