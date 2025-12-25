Former F1 team boss warns of “outliers” at start of 2026 car era

Former Haas Formula 1 team boss Guenther Steiner believes there will be “outliers” at the beginning of the new car era in 2026, which someone “will get completely wrong”.

F1 is set for its first major shake-up to the regulations since 2022, as the series moves away from the ground effect formula of the past five seasons.

The previous rules cycle did the competitive order, with Red Bull dominating for much of it, before McLaren emerged with the best car.

It was also notable for Mercedes’ struggles to recapture its success of the previous decade.

The 2026 cars will be smaller, lighter and feature active aero, as well as redesigned power units, with it hoped that the on-track spectacle is improved.

It is also expected to bring about a reshuffle to the current competitive order, with Guenther Steiner suspecting there will be “outliers” from the start under the new rules.

“The aerodynamic rules, the chassis rules are changing, the cars get smaller and get completely different new power units,” he told Lottoland.

“There is changeable aerodynamics — on the straight, you can take downforce away, so you reduce drag and go faster.

“I have no idea who will be good, who will be bad. It’s a completely new game — nobody knows, not even the teams, because the teams only know their own car.

“Some people will get it right, and some people will not get it so right. The people not getting it right will need to catch up.

“In the beginning, there will be some outliers — some very fast cars, and maybe somebody will get it completely wrong and be slow for a year or two.

“Formula 1 always needs a change in regulations, because otherwise all the cars end up the same and you stop developing technology.

“With the next generation of cars, sustainable fuels are being developed for the combustion engine.

“That could be huge for normal people on the road. Combustion engines will change, but with better, sustainable fuels, they can still have a future.

“Change is good. People reinvent themselves, put a lot of effort in it, and it keeps it interesting.

“If you keep the regulations as they are now, I don’t think there would be a lot of change.

“McLaren has developed such an advantage that it’s very difficult for anyone to catch up.”