Top 10 Lewis Hamilton wins: Best F1 grand prix victories

With 105 F1 grand prix wins to his name, Lewis Hamilton holds the record for most victories in the history of the sport.

Hamilton is gearing up for his first season with Ferrari in 2025 after completing a seismic transfer from Mercedes. At the Scuderia, the 40-year-old Briton will be looking to cement himself further into F1's record books by adding more wins to his storied grand prix career.

From his very first victory at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix until his most recent at the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix, Crash.net has analysed all 105 and picked out 10 of the Briton’s very best performances.

10 - 2007 Canadian Grand Prix

Hamilton had already taken the world of F1 by storm after bursting onto the scene with a fantastic third-place finish on his debut in Australia following his graduation from a GP2 title-winning rookie season.

Having started the 2007 season with five consecutive podium appearances, Hamilton claimed both his first pole position and maiden win at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

Hamilton maintained his lead from pole by fending off McLaren teammate Fernando Alonso’s attack into Turn 1, before increasing his lead throughout the opening stint of the race.

Hamilton was not perturbed by four separate safety car periods - including one following a massive airborne crash for BMW’s Robert Kubica - and drove calmly throughout to seal his first victory and move into the lead of the championship.

9 - 2013 Hungarian Grand Prix

A dominant performance in Hungary enabled Hamilton to take his first win for Mercedes in his 10th race for the Silver Arrows, having made the switch from McLaren at the end of 2012.

Having claimed pole position around one of his most successful tracks on Saturday, Hamilton controlled the race to beat Lotus’s Kimi Raikkonen and Red Bull’s Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton said it would take a “miracle” to win after taking pole, considering the problems Mercedes had faced with tyre wear in high temperatures so far in 2013, but he was in a class of his own as he cruised to victory.

Lewis Hamilton's won his 10th race with Mercedes

8 - 2012 United States Grand Prix

Hamilton became the first driver to win at the new COTA track by coming out on top of a tight battle with Vettel.

Vettel started from pole in the faster Red Bull but Hamilton was able to keep within touching distance of his rival throughout the opening stint. Hamilton sat within three seconds of Vettel after their only pit stops and set about closing that gap afterwards.

Having finally broken into DRS range and hounded Vettel for several laps, Hamilton made an overtake stick with a brilliant, opportunistic pass into Turn 12 with 14 laps to go. The McLaren driver resisted Vettel in the closing stages to secure victory.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates a first win in Texas

7 - 2020 Turkish Grand Prix

The race which made Hamilton a seven-time world champion. Hamilton clinched his seventh world title to equal Michael Schumacher’s achievement and become the most successful racing driver ever with a masterful drive in Turkey.

In treacherously wet conditions around a soaked and slippery Istanbul Park, Hamilton claimed his 94th win of his career to reach the milestone he had been chasing throughout the COVID-affected 2020 campaign.

Having tip-toed his way around the track for much of the early stages as the drivers battled to stay facing the right way in extremely low grip conditions, the win opened up for Hamilton after making a decisive strategy call.

Unlike his rivals, Hamilton stayed out on worn intermediate tyres and nursed them to the finish in an inspired call which paved the way for a history-making victory.

This came on a day when Hamilton lapped then teammate Valtteri Bottas, who spun five times on his way to 14th, underlining the Briton's superiority.

Lewis Hamilton became a seven-time world champion in Turkey

6 - 2019 Monaco Grand Prix

Amid a dominant start to the 2019 season, Mercedes had to deal with tragedy when its non-executive chairman Niki Lauda passed away in the week leading up to F1’s star-studded Monte Carlo race.

Despite the team struggling around the tight streets of Monaco in recent years, Hamilton beat Bottas to pole for an all Silver Arrows front-row lockout.

Hamilton, sporting a Lauda tribute helmet, came under massive pressure from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen throughout the 78-lap encounter and was struggling on badly worn tyres after a strategic error from Mercedes not to switch him onto Hards.

Despite this, Hamilton held his nerve to claim his third career victory at Monaco with a drive that the late Lauda would have been proud of.

Lewis Hamilton claimed an emotional win in Monaco

5 - 2011 Chinese Grand Prix

During the peak of Red Bull’s dominant spell between 2010 and 2013, Vettel had qualified comfortably on pole ahead of the McLaren duo of Jenson Button and Hamilton.

Button and Hamilton jumped Vettel at the start but Vettel fought back to repass Hamilton, before getting back ahead of Button at the first pitstop.

Executing a three-stop strategy, Hamilton closed up to and overtook Button with a brave move down the inside at Turn 1, before setting about cutting the gap to championship and race leader Vettel.

Hamilton caught Vettel by surprise with an excellent dive at Turn 7 - not usually known as an overtaking spot - with just four laps remaining to snatch an swashbuckling win during what would otherwise prove to be a year of frustration and disappointment for the Briton.

Lewis Hamilton overcame Sebastian Vettel for a memorable win in China

4 - 2014 Bahrain Grand Prix

Mercedes enjoyed a dominant 2014 season having aced the V6 hybrid engine change, but that did not stop one of the most entertaining races of the past decade from taking place in Bahrain’s first-ever night race.

Having missed out on pole to Mercedes teammate Rosberg, Hamilton stole the lead on the run to the first corner and fended off Rosberg’s immediate fight back at Turn 4.

A late Safety Car eroded Hamilton’s advantage and resulted in the pack being bunched up, with Rosberg just behind on soft tyres that were faster and grippier than the hard compounds Hamilton had on.

During a thrilling 10-lap sprint to the finish, Hamilton came under intense pressure but somehow managed to keep the German behind on multiple occasions to claim his second victory of the season by little more than a second at the chequered flag.

3 - 2018 German Grand Prix

Hamilton arrived in Germany trailing Vettel in the championship standings, so when a hydraulic failure in qualifying left him 14th on the grid with Vettel sealing a home pole, it looked like damage limitation would the aim for Hamilton.

A clever strategy and some impressive tyre management helped Hamilton carve his way through the field, before a late rain shower flipped the race on its head.

Hamilton inherited the lead after Vettel crashed out in the slippery conditions having dominated throughout. He held off a late attack from teammate Bottas before Mercedes imposed team orders on its drivers to safely ensure a 1-2 finish on home soil.

Hamilton’s unlikely victory was remarkable and a perfect example of never giving up. He enjoyed a 38-point swing in his favour and moved into a championship he would never relinquish en route to a fifth world title.

2 - 2018 Italian Grand Prix

Hamilton started from third on the grid at the high-speed Monza circuit behind the Ferrari pair that had locked out the front row thanks to holding a small straight-line speed advantage in qualifying.

Hamilton immediately went on the attack and pulled off a stunning around-the-outside pass on Vettel for second place at the Variante della Roggia chicane that left Vettel in a spin and facing the wrong way as the pair made slight contact at the apex of Turn 4.

The world championship leader got past Raikkonen on Lap 4 but the Ferrari driver hit back straightaway to reclaim the lead. After hunting down Raikkonen, Hamilton made a second move with 10 laps remaining as he swept around the outside of the Finn with a clean move into the first chicane.

Hamilton pulled clear to seal a comprehensive win by a margin of 9 seconds over Raikkonen. The decisive victory began a supreme run of form in the second half of the year, with Hamilton going on to record five more wins from the last seven rounds.

Lewis Hamilton overtakes Kimi Raikkonen

1 - 2008 British Grand Prix

Hamilton arrived at his home race amid a run of poor form, having failed to score at each of the previous two races which had seen him drop to fourth in the championship.

Qualifying did not go to plan, with Hamilton left to settle with fourth on the grid as his McLaren teammate Heikki Kovalainen took pole. The race started in the wet and a stunning getaway allowed Hamilton to leapfrog Mark Webber and Raikkonen and challenge Kovalainen for the lead at Copse.

Kovalainen just stayed ahead despite a large wobble as a number of drivers including Webber came into strife in the treacherous conditions. Kovalainen’s lead lasted just four laps before Hamilton dived past at Stowe, sending the crowd into raptures.

From there on in, Hamilton turned in a wet-weather masterclass to claim his first British Grand Prix win by over 68 seconds as he lapped everyone bar his fellow podium finishers. At times he was several seconds faster than anyone else on track on the same tyres.

It was the largest margin of victory since the 1995 Australian Grand Prix and will take some topping to go be eclipsed as the greatest drive of Hamilton's illustrious career.