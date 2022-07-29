2023 F1 driver line-up: Who is signed up for next season and beyond?

The F1 grid for the 2023 season is taking shape with many of the teams already announcing their driver line ups for next year.

AlphaTauri is the latest F1 team to do so, retaining Pierre Gasly for 2023.

With Red Bull deciding to keep Sergio Perez for a further two seasons, it was only a formality.

Perez will remain alongside reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen, who signed a lucrative new contract with Red Bull that lasts until the end of 2028.

The deal is understood to be worth €50m (£40m), keeping him with the team for another six years.

Ferrari will have Charles Leclerc alongside Carlos Sainz in 2023, with the latter signing a contract extension prior to this season.

Mercedes have George Russell tied down to a long-term deal, while seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is contracted until the end of 2023.

Hamilton’s future is up in the air given his and Mercedes’ poor start to the season.

Outside of the big three, McLaren have Lando Norris tied down until 2025 but Daniel Ricciardo’s contract expires at the end of next year.

Ricciardo’s future is uncertain with the team with Zak Brown casting doubt over his future, with a number of IndyCar hopefuls waiting in the wings.

Esteban Ocon will be with Alpine until 2024, while Fernando Alonso is expected to sign a new extension later this year.

Lance Stroll’s continuation at Aston Martin has not been formally confirmed but his seat looks a safe bet given his father Lawrence owns the team, while it remains to be seen who will replace retiring four-time world champion Vettel in the team's other seat.

Valtteri Bottas has security at Alfa Romeo with the Finn signed until the end of 2024.

Similarly, Kevin Magnussen has a multi-year deal following his shock return with Haas.

In terms of open seats for next year, AlphaTauri still needs to fill their second seat alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

Williams will likely retain Alex Albon, with Alpine junior Oscar Piastri tipped to replace Nicholas Latifi.

Mick Schumacher will have to improve on track to avoid being dropped by the American outfit.

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton (end of 2023)

George Russell (multi-year)

Red Bull

Max Verstappen (end of 2028)

Sergio Perez (end of 2024)

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc (end of 2024)

Carlos Sainz (end of 2024)

McLaren

Lando Norris (end of 2025)

Daniel Ricciardo (end of 2023)

Alpine

Esteban Ocon (end of 2024)

TBC

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly (end of 2023)

TBC

Aston Martin

TBC

TBC

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas (multi-year)

TBC

Williams

TBC

TBC

Haas

Kevin Magnussen (multi-year)

TBC