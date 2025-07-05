RB
RB
LIVE

2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text commentary of qualifying for the 2025 F1 British Grand Prix

  • FP3 is at 11.30am BST, Qualifying kicks off at 3pm BST.

The 2025 F1 British Grand Prix continues with final practice and qualifying.

McLaren's Lando Norris topped the timesheets in second practice, 0.2s ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

McLaren expect Ferrari to be their nearest challengers heading into qualifying, with Lewis Hamilton also looking strong throughout Friday practice.

05 Jul 2025
12:39
Strange mistake from Bearman

He's lost control of his Haas and spun on his way into the pit lane. 

12:39
Session over

Leclerc, Piastri, Verstappen, Norris, Tsunoda, Bearman, Albon, Russell, Hadjar and Lawson.

12:34
Red flag

Bortoleto is off the track with significant damage. 

12:32
FP3 is back underway

Three minutes on the clock - FP3 is back underway. 

12:26
Red flag

Hamilton was on a mighty lap but there's a red flag due to debris on track. 

12:21
Verstappen takes P2

Verstappen slots into second in the Red Bull, 0.019s off Piastri. 

12:19
Good lap from Piastri

He pips Norris by 0.040s to t take top spot. 

12:18
Norris goes fastest

A 1m25.606s for Norris on a new set of softs to go 0.3s ahead of Leclerc.

12:14
20 minutes on the clock

Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell, Hamilton, Antonelli, Bearman, Albon, Norris, Piastri and Tsunoda. 

12:12
Leclerc

"A little bit of rain before Turn 9," Leclerc reports over team radio. 

12:10
25 minutes on the clock

Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell, Hamilton, Antonelli, Bearman, Albon, Norris, Piastri and Tsunoda. 

12:08
Verstappen

Verstappen was on course to go fastest but encountered traffic in the final sector. The Red Bull looks more competitive than on Friday. 

12:07
Sainz moves into the top 10

Sainz slots into ninth-place, 0.9s off Leclerc's top time. 

12:04
30 minutes to go

Hamilton improves to fourth-fastest, 0.4s off Leclerc. 

12:03
Verstappen improves

Verstappen improves to second but he's 0.2s off. 

12:01
Leclerc flying

Leclerc improves again in the Ferrari. A 1m25.922s for him. Mighty lap. 

11:58
Current top 10

35 minutes on clock: Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell, Norris, Antonelli, Bearman, Albon, Tsunoda and Hadjar. 

11:58
Leclerc takes to the top

A 1m26.494s for Leclerc as he goes fastest, 0.005s ahead of Verstappen. 

11:53
Hamilton improves

Hamilton improves now to a 1m26.529s, 1.0s ahead of Stroll.

11:49
A slow start to FP3

Just four times on the board: Hamilton, Colapinto, Gasly and Hulkenberg.

11:47
Hamilton lowers the benchmark

A 1m27.351s for Hamilton, which puts him 0.7s ahead of Colapinto.

11:40
Colapinto goes fastest

A 1m28.518s for Colapinto, less than a tenth ahead of his Alpine teammate.

11:38
Gasly on top

A 1m28.552s for Gasly, which is the first time on the board.

11:35
FP3 is underway

After a five-minute delay, FP3 is finally underway at Silverstone.

11:28
News from race control

The start of FP3 will be delayed. Unsure why. 

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
5m ago
Oscar Piastri continues to reject McLaren suspension upgrade used by Lando Norris
McLaren
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
New team tipped as 'place to go’ for Fabio Quartararo, ‘crunch time’ at Yamaha
Fabio Quartararo
NASCAR News
1h ago
Shane van Gisbergen responds to claim NASCAR drivers aren’t “road racers”
Shane van Gisbergen
F1 Results
1h ago
2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
2h ago
Jenson Button names F1 star “the worst teammate to have” as “you can’t rattle him”
Jenson Button

More News

F1
3h ago
2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
RB
MotoGP News
3h ago
Aprilia boss admits the RS-GP’s weak point
Aprilia
F1 News
4h ago
Can McLaren drivers avoid fallout amid F1 2025 title battle?
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
F1 News
4h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying today: Free live stream, full schedule, TV channels
The start of the British GP
MotoGP News
5h ago
Aprilia on Jorge Martin: ‘Unhappy riders have fought for MotoGP titles’
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP