He's lost control of his Haas and spun on his way into the pit lane.
2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Live text commentary of qualifying for the 2025 F1 British Grand Prix
- FP3 is at 11.30am BST, Qualifying kicks off at 3pm BST.
The 2025 F1 British Grand Prix continues with final practice and qualifying.
McLaren's Lando Norris topped the timesheets in second practice, 0.2s ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
McLaren expect Ferrari to be their nearest challengers heading into qualifying, with Lewis Hamilton also looking strong throughout Friday practice.
Leclerc, Piastri, Verstappen, Norris, Tsunoda, Bearman, Albon, Russell, Hadjar and Lawson.
Bortoleto is off the track with significant damage.
Three minutes on the clock - FP3 is back underway.
Hamilton was on a mighty lap but there's a red flag due to debris on track.
Verstappen slots into second in the Red Bull, 0.019s off Piastri.
He pips Norris by 0.040s to t take top spot.
A 1m25.606s for Norris on a new set of softs to go 0.3s ahead of Leclerc.
Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell, Hamilton, Antonelli, Bearman, Albon, Norris, Piastri and Tsunoda.
"A little bit of rain before Turn 9," Leclerc reports over team radio.
Verstappen was on course to go fastest but encountered traffic in the final sector. The Red Bull looks more competitive than on Friday.
Sainz slots into ninth-place, 0.9s off Leclerc's top time.
Hamilton improves to fourth-fastest, 0.4s off Leclerc.
Verstappen improves to second but he's 0.2s off.
Leclerc improves again in the Ferrari. A 1m25.922s for him. Mighty lap.
35 minutes on clock: Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell, Norris, Antonelli, Bearman, Albon, Tsunoda and Hadjar.
A 1m26.494s for Leclerc as he goes fastest, 0.005s ahead of Verstappen.
Hamilton improves now to a 1m26.529s, 1.0s ahead of Stroll.
Just four times on the board: Hamilton, Colapinto, Gasly and Hulkenberg.
A 1m27.351s for Hamilton, which puts him 0.7s ahead of Colapinto.
A 1m28.518s for Colapinto, less than a tenth ahead of his Alpine teammate.
A 1m28.552s for Gasly, which is the first time on the board.
After a five-minute delay, FP3 is finally underway at Silverstone.
The start of FP3 will be delayed. Unsure why.