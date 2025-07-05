2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

FP3 is at 11.30am BST, Qualifying kicks off at 3pm BST.

The 2025 F1 British Grand Prix continues with final practice and qualifying.

McLaren's Lando Norris topped the timesheets in second practice, 0.2s ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

McLaren expect Ferrari to be their nearest challengers heading into qualifying, with Lewis Hamilton also looking strong throughout Friday practice.