2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Full qualifying results from qualifying at the British Grand Prix, Round 12 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Max Verstappen takes pole position for the 2025 F1 British Grand Prix. 

PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m25.886s1m25.316s1m24.892s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m25.963s1m25.316s1m24.995s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m26.123s1m25.231s1m25.010s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m26.236s1m25.637s1m25.029s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m26.296s1m25.084s1m25.095s
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m26.186s1m25.133s1m25.121s
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m26.265s1m25.620s1m25.374s
8Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m26.005s1m25.534s1m25.471s
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m26.108s1m25.593s1m25.621s
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m26.328s1m25.711s1m25.785s
11Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m26.175s1m25.746s 
12Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m26.275s1m25.826s 
13Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m26.177s1m25.864s 
14Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m26.093s1m25.889s 
15Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m26.136s1m25.950s 
16Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m26.440s  
17Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m26.446s  
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m26.504s  
19Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m26.574s  
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m27.060s  

Max Verstappen beat the McLaren's to pole position at the British Grand Prix with a sensational qualifying lap. 

The Red Bull driver pipped championship leader Oscar Piastri to pole by 0.103s in an incredibly tight qualifying at Silverstone, while home favourite Lando Norris was third, 0.118s behind. 

George Russell produced a strong lap to take fourth ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, who appeared to have the pace to challenge for pole in Q2 before fading in the all-important Q3, ending up 0.203s adrift. 

The seven-time world champion did manage to outqualify Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc for only the second time this season in regular qualifying. 

Kimi Antonelli was seventh but will drop three places for taking out Verstappen last time out in Austria.

Oliver Bearman claimed a stunning P8 for Haas but has a 10-place grid penalty for a red flag infringement in final practice. 

Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top-10 for Aston Martin and Alpine. 

Carlos Sainz narrowly missed out on a spot in Q3 in 11th for Williams, while Yuki Tsunoda was only 12th in the second Red Bull.

Isack Hadjar took 13th for Racing Bulls, ahead of Alex Albon’s Williams and the Haas of Esteban Ocon, who was slowest of the 15 drivers to contest Q2.

Liam Lawson could only manage 16th ahead of the Sauber pair of Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg, who were split by Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll in 18th.

Franco Colapinto, under pressure to retain his Alpine seat, ended up slowest of all after spinning off and crashing at the final corner. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

