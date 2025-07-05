Max Verstappen takes pole position for the 2025 F1 British Grand Prix.

2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m25.886s 1m25.316s 1m24.892s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m25.963s 1m25.316s 1m24.995s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m26.123s 1m25.231s 1m25.010s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m26.236s 1m25.637s 1m25.029s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m26.296s 1m25.084s 1m25.095s 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m26.186s 1m25.133s 1m25.121s 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m26.265s 1m25.620s 1m25.374s 8 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m26.005s 1m25.534s 1m25.471s 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m26.108s 1m25.593s 1m25.621s 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m26.328s 1m25.711s 1m25.785s 11 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m26.175s 1m25.746s 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m26.275s 1m25.826s 13 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m26.177s 1m25.864s 14 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m26.093s 1m25.889s 15 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m26.136s 1m25.950s 16 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m26.440s 17 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m26.446s 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m26.504s 19 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m26.574s 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m27.060s

Max Verstappen beat the McLaren's to pole position at the British Grand Prix with a sensational qualifying lap.

The Red Bull driver pipped championship leader Oscar Piastri to pole by 0.103s in an incredibly tight qualifying at Silverstone, while home favourite Lando Norris was third, 0.118s behind.

George Russell produced a strong lap to take fourth ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, who appeared to have the pace to challenge for pole in Q2 before fading in the all-important Q3, ending up 0.203s adrift.

The seven-time world champion did manage to outqualify Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc for only the second time this season in regular qualifying.

Kimi Antonelli was seventh but will drop three places for taking out Verstappen last time out in Austria.

Oliver Bearman claimed a stunning P8 for Haas but has a 10-place grid penalty for a red flag infringement in final practice.

Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top-10 for Aston Martin and Alpine.

Carlos Sainz narrowly missed out on a spot in Q3 in 11th for Williams, while Yuki Tsunoda was only 12th in the second Red Bull.

Isack Hadjar took 13th for Racing Bulls, ahead of Alex Albon’s Williams and the Haas of Esteban Ocon, who was slowest of the 15 drivers to contest Q2.

Liam Lawson could only manage 16th ahead of the Sauber pair of Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg, who were split by Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll in 18th.

Franco Colapinto, under pressure to retain his Alpine seat, ended up slowest of all after spinning off and crashing at the final corner.