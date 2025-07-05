2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Full qualifying results from qualifying at the British Grand Prix, Round 12 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Max Verstappen takes pole position for the 2025 F1 British Grand Prix.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m25.886s
|1m25.316s
|1m24.892s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m25.963s
|1m25.316s
|1m24.995s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m26.123s
|1m25.231s
|1m25.010s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m26.236s
|1m25.637s
|1m25.029s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m26.296s
|1m25.084s
|1m25.095s
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m26.186s
|1m25.133s
|1m25.121s
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m26.265s
|1m25.620s
|1m25.374s
|8
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m26.005s
|1m25.534s
|1m25.471s
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m26.108s
|1m25.593s
|1m25.621s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m26.328s
|1m25.711s
|1m25.785s
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m26.175s
|1m25.746s
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m26.275s
|1m25.826s
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m26.177s
|1m25.864s
|14
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m26.093s
|1m25.889s
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m26.136s
|1m25.950s
|16
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m26.440s
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m26.446s
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m26.504s
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m26.574s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m27.060s
Max Verstappen beat the McLaren's to pole position at the British Grand Prix with a sensational qualifying lap.
The Red Bull driver pipped championship leader Oscar Piastri to pole by 0.103s in an incredibly tight qualifying at Silverstone, while home favourite Lando Norris was third, 0.118s behind.
George Russell produced a strong lap to take fourth ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, who appeared to have the pace to challenge for pole in Q2 before fading in the all-important Q3, ending up 0.203s adrift.
The seven-time world champion did manage to outqualify Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc for only the second time this season in regular qualifying.
Kimi Antonelli was seventh but will drop three places for taking out Verstappen last time out in Austria.
Oliver Bearman claimed a stunning P8 for Haas but has a 10-place grid penalty for a red flag infringement in final practice.
Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top-10 for Aston Martin and Alpine.
Carlos Sainz narrowly missed out on a spot in Q3 in 11th for Williams, while Yuki Tsunoda was only 12th in the second Red Bull.
Isack Hadjar took 13th for Racing Bulls, ahead of Alex Albon’s Williams and the Haas of Esteban Ocon, who was slowest of the 15 drivers to contest Q2.
Liam Lawson could only manage 16th ahead of the Sauber pair of Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg, who were split by Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll in 18th.
Franco Colapinto, under pressure to retain his Alpine seat, ended up slowest of all after spinning off and crashing at the final corner.