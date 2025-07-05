Starting grid for F1 2025 British Grand Prix after two penalties

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 British Grand Prix, which starts at 3pm on Sunday.

2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 8 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 9 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 10 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 12 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 13 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 14 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 16 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 17 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 18 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 19 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team

Max Verstappen starts from pole position at Silverstone after a sensational performance in qualifying.

The Red Bull driver will be joined on the front row by championship leader Oscar Piastri, with McLaren teammate Lando Norris in third. Mercedes' George Russell will start fourth.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton goes from fifth, with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc joining him on the third row of the grid.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso starts P7 ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz's Williams.

Kimi Antonelli qualified seventh but drops to P10 after picking up a three-place grid penalty for wiping Verstappen out last time in Austria.

Rising British star Oliver Bearman produced a superb lap for P8 but a 10-place grid drop for a red flag infringement in qualifying means the Haas rookie will start down in 18th.

The under-pressure Franco Colapinto will go from 20th and last for Alpine following his Q1 crash.