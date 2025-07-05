Starting grid for F1 2025 British Grand Prix after two penalties
Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 British Grand Prix, which starts at 3pm on Sunday.
|2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|13
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|18
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
Max Verstappen starts from pole position at Silverstone after a sensational performance in qualifying.
The Red Bull driver will be joined on the front row by championship leader Oscar Piastri, with McLaren teammate Lando Norris in third. Mercedes' George Russell will start fourth.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton goes from fifth, with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc joining him on the third row of the grid.
Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso starts P7 ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz's Williams.
Kimi Antonelli qualified seventh but drops to P10 after picking up a three-place grid penalty for wiping Verstappen out last time in Austria.
Rising British star Oliver Bearman produced a superb lap for P8 but a 10-place grid drop for a red flag infringement in qualifying means the Haas rookie will start down in 18th.
The under-pressure Franco Colapinto will go from 20th and last for Alpine following his Q1 crash.