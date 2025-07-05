Starting grid for F1 2025 British Grand Prix after two penalties

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 British Grand Prix, which starts at 3pm on Sunday. 

2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
7Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
8Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
9Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
10Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
11Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
12Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
13Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
14Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
16Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
18Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
19Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team

Max Verstappen starts from pole position at Silverstone after a sensational performance in qualifying. 

The Red Bull driver will be joined on the front row by championship leader Oscar Piastri, with McLaren teammate Lando Norris in third. Mercedes' George Russell will start fourth.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton goes from fifth, with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc joining him on the third row of the grid. 

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso starts P7 ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz's Williams.

Kimi Antonelli qualified seventh but drops to P10 after picking up a three-place grid penalty for wiping Verstappen out last time in Austria. 

Rising British star Oliver Bearman produced a superb lap for P8 but a 10-place grid drop for a red flag infringement in qualifying means the Haas rookie will start down in 18th. 

The under-pressure Franco Colapinto will go from 20th and last for Alpine following his Q1 crash. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

