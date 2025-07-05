Franco Colapinto “not very concerned” about Alpine F1 exit after qualifying shunt

Franco Colapinto isn’t concerned about his Alpine F1 future despite a disappointing qualifying session at the British Grand Prix.

Colapinto crashed his Alpine in Q1, leaving him at the back of the grid for Sunday’s race at Silverstone.

The Argentine lost control of his car at the final corner, spinning off into the gravel as a result.

Colapinto brushed the wall but sustained no major damage to his Alpine F1 car.

However, he was forced to pull off to the side of the track as a result.

Alpine boss Flavio Briatore was seen with his head in his hands after seeing Colapinto’s shunt.

Colapinto is under immense pressure to keep his drive.

The Race reported that Briatore had contacted Mercedes to discuss Valtteri Bottas’ availability.

Alpine already changed drivers this year, with Jack Doohan replacing Colapinto after the Miami Grand Prix.

Speaking to media at Silverstone, where Crash.net are the paddock, Colapinto addressed talk about his future.

“I’m not very concerned,” Colapinto said. “Of course, there is always talks. I just need to keep working and trying to help the team to improve the car.

“Today was not ideal. I think we did some good steps, but definitely not what we wanted.”

Colapinto ‘struggled a lot’ in qualifying

Colapinto is set to start Sunday’s race from 20th on the grid.

Conversely, teammate Pierre Gasly made it into the top 10 with a fine performance.

Explaining his crash, Colapinto said: “Yeah, I just lost the rear in the last corner.

I was going on power and I clipped the wall. Yeah, it was a pity, I think. I’m still struggling quite a lot, but there was definitely something we could have done.”

“Yeah, yeah. To stop out of turn one. So, a bit of a pity. Not a good quali from my side. We found a lot of things, I think,this weekend to make me feel a bit better with the car, closer to Pierre, but of course, you know, we are still far. We need to do a couple of steps for the next couple of races.”