Top 10: Hamilton, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Hadjar, Albon, Lawson, Antonelli and Verstappen.
2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Live text commentary of Friday F1 practice at the British Grand Prix.
- FP1 kicks off at 12.30pm BST; FP2 is at 4pm BST.
- How to watch 2025 F1 British Grand Prix practice today: Free live stream, full schedule, TV channels
It's the 2025 F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
There's 15 points between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at the top of the F1 drivers' championship.
Norris has never won his home race but this will be the best chance he's had so far in his F1 career.
Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing his first Ferrari grand prix podium of the year at a circuit he's won at nine times.
Aron is currently 16th in the Sauber, 0.3s ahead of Bortoleto in 19th.
Lindblad is 13th in the order, 0.5s shy of Verstappen.
Hamilton improves to a 1m26.892s to go fastest. 0.023s ahead of Norris.
Bortoleto has a spin on the exit of Copse. Like Gasly, he keeps it out of the wall.
0.068s off Leclerc's best time.
Good time from Leclerc on the softs to go fastest. A 1m27.095s for the Ferrari driver.
Norris goes fastest on the softs now. Piastri is also out there, going fastest in the middle sector.
Hadjar, Leclerc, Lawson, Piastri, Russell, Norris, Hamilton, Antonelli, Verstappen, Bortoleto.
He goes fastest with a 1m27.676s.
That's soon beaten by Hadjar, who goes fastest now. Leclerc splits the two RBs.
A 1m27.761s for Piastri to go fastest for McLaren. 0.2s ahead of Russell.
Gasly loses control of his Alpine at Copse corner. Fortunately, he's not in the barriers.
A 1m27.971s for Russell, 0.020s ahead of Norris. Antonelli is third, 0.3s off the pace.
A 1m27.991s for Norris, 0.3s ahead of Hamilton.
Hamilton, Piastri, Russell, Norris, Hadjar, Alonso, Verstappen, Lawson, Antonelli and Bearman.
A 1m28.380s for the seven-time world champion, less than a tenth ahead of Piastri.
Russell leads the way with a 1m28.570. He's ahead of Norris, Piastri, Hamilton and Hadjar.
First practice at Silverstone is now underway.
Paul Aron takes Nico Hulkenberg's place for FP1 at Sauber. Arvid Lindblad is taking over Yuki Tsunoda's car for Red Bull.
Hello everyone and welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for Friday practice at the British Grand Prix.
FP1 gets underway at 12.30pm BST.