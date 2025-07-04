2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

FP1 kicks off at 12.30pm BST; FP2 is at 4pm BST.

How to watch 2025 F1 British Grand Prix practice today: Free live stream, full schedule, TV channels

It's the 2025 F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

There's 15 points between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at the top of the F1 drivers' championship.

Norris has never won his home race but this will be the best chance he's had so far in his F1 career.

Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing his first Ferrari grand prix podium of the year at a circuit he's won at nine times.



