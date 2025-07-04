Lewis Hamilton
2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text commentary of Friday F1 practice at the British Grand Prix.

It's the 2025 F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

There's 15 points between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at the top of the F1 drivers' championship.

Norris has never won his home race but this will be the best chance he's had so far in his F1 career.

Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing his first Ferrari grand prix podium of the year at a circuit he's won at nine times. 


 

04 Jul 2025
13:43
Hamilton on top in FP1

CLICK HERE: Full FP1 results at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
13:32
Chequered flag

Top 10: Hamilton, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Hadjar, Albon, Lawson, Antonelli and Verstappen.

13:30
Into the final five minutes

13:22
Rookie watch

Aron is currently 16th in the Sauber, 0.3s ahead of Bortoleto in 19th.

Lindblad is 13th in the order, 0.5s shy of Verstappen.

13:18
Current top 10

Hamilton, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Hadjar, Albon, Lawson, Antonelli and Verstappen.

13:11
Times continue to tumble

Hamilton improves to a 1m26.892s to go fastest. 0.023s ahead of Norris.

13:09
Into the final 20 minutes

Bortoleto has a spin on the exit of Copse. Like Gasly, he keeps it out of the wall.

13:07
Russell slots into second

0.068s off Leclerc's best time.

13:05
Leclerc on top

Good time from Leclerc on the softs to go fastest. A 1m27.095s for the Ferrari driver.

13:04
Norris on the softs

Norris goes fastest on the softs now. Piastri is also out there, going fastest in the middle sector. 

12:55
Current top 10

Hadjar, Leclerc, Lawson, Piastri, Russell, Norris, Hamilton, Antonelli, Verstappen, Bortoleto. 

12:51
Good time from Lawson

He goes fastest with a 1m27.676s.

That's soon beaten by Hadjar, who goes fastest now. Leclerc splits the two RBs. 

12:46
Piastri goes fastest

A 1m27.761s for Piastri to go fastest for McLaren. 0.2s ahead of Russell. 

12:45
A spin for Gasly

Gasly loses control of his Alpine at Copse corner. Fortunately, he's not in the barriers. 

12:42
Russell lowers the benchmark

A 1m27.971s for Russell, 0.020s ahead of Norris. Antonelli is third, 0.3s off the pace. 

12:41
Norris goes fastest now

A 1m27.991s for Norris, 0.3s ahead of Hamilton. 

12:40
Top 10 after 10 minutes

Hamilton, Piastri, Russell, Norris, Hadjar, Alonso, Verstappen, Lawson, Antonelli and Bearman.

12:39
Hamilton goes fastest

A 1m28.380s for the seven-time world champion, less than a tenth ahead of Piastri. 

12:36
First times on the board

Russell leads the way with a 1m28.570. He's ahead of Norris, Piastri, Hamilton and Hadjar. 

12:31
FP1 is underway

First practice at Silverstone is now underway. 

12:28
Lindblad prepares for FP1 debut
Lindblad
Lindblad
12:10
Driver changes for FP1

Paul Aron takes Nico Hulkenberg's place for FP1 at Sauber. Arvid Lindblad is taking over Yuki Tsunoda's car for Red Bull.

12:07
Welcome

Hello everyone and welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for Friday practice at the British Grand Prix.

FP1 gets underway at 12.30pm BST. 

