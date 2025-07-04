2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the British Grand Prix, Round 12 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lewis Hamilton sets pace in opening practice at the F1 British Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m26.892s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m26.915s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m27.042s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m27.095s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m27.163s
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m27.217s
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m27.304s
|8
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m27.351s
|9
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m27.367s
|10
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m27.432s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m27.678s
|12
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m27.844s
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m27.909s
|14
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m27.958s
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m28.057s
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m28.086s
|17
|Paul Aron
|EST
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m28.142s
|18
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m28.147s
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m28.332s
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m28.397s
Hamilton topped first practice at Silverstone with a lap that was just 0.023 seconds faster than what McLaren's Lando Norris managed.
The seven-time world champion, who has a record nine British Grand Prix wins, is yet to finish on the podium since joining Ferrari.
F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri was third, 0.150s behind Hamilton.
Charles Leclerc demonstrated encouraging pace in the other Ferrari as he took fourth, just two tenths down on his teammate, while George Russell was fifth fastest for Mercedes.
Isack Hadjar was sixth, ahead of Alex Albon's Williams and Racing Bulls teammate Liam Lawson.
Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen rounded out the top-10 for Mercedes and Red Bull respectively.
Arvid Lindblad was 14th-fastest on his F1 practice debut as he took over from Yuki Tsunoda.
Meanwhile, Paul Aron also made his FP1 bow for Sauber, ending up 17th in the timesheet and quicker than Gabriel Bortoleto, who managed to save a huge spin coming out of Copse.