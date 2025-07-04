2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the British Grand Prix, Round 12 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lewis Hamilton sets pace in opening practice at the F1 British Grand Prix. 

2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
1Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m26.892s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m26.915s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m27.042s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m27.095s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m27.163s
6Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m27.217s
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m27.304s
8Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m27.351s
9Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m27.367s
10Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m27.432s
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m27.678s
12Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m27.844s
13Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m27.909s
14Arvid LindbladGBROracle Red Bull Racing1m27.958s
15Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m28.057s
16Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m28.086s
17Paul AronESTStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m28.142s
18Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m28.147s
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m28.332s
20Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m28.397s

Hamilton topped first practice at Silverstone with a lap that was just 0.023 seconds faster than what McLaren's Lando Norris managed. 

The seven-time world champion, who has a record nine British Grand Prix wins, is yet to finish on the podium since joining Ferrari. 

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri was third, 0.150s behind Hamilton. 

Charles Leclerc demonstrated encouraging pace in the other Ferrari as he took fourth, just two tenths down on his teammate, while George Russell was fifth fastest for Mercedes. 

Isack Hadjar was sixth, ahead of Alex Albon's Williams and Racing Bulls teammate Liam Lawson. 

Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen rounded out the top-10 for Mercedes and Red Bull respectively. 

Arvid Lindblad was 14th-fastest on his F1 practice debut as he took over from Yuki Tsunoda.

Meanwhile, Paul Aron also made his FP1 bow for Sauber, ending up 17th in the timesheet and quicker than Gabriel Bortoleto, who managed to save a huge spin coming out of Copse. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

