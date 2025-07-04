2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Lewis Hamilton sets pace in opening practice at the F1 British Grand Prix.

2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Practice Results (1) 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m26.892s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m26.915s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m27.042s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m27.095s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m27.163s 6 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m27.217s 7 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m27.304s 8 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m27.351s 9 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m27.367s 10 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m27.432s 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m27.678s 12 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m27.844s 13 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m27.909s 14 Arvid Lindblad GBR Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m27.958s 15 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m28.057s 16 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m28.086s 17 Paul Aron EST Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m28.142s 18 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m28.147s 19 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m28.332s 20 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m28.397s

Hamilton topped first practice at Silverstone with a lap that was just 0.023 seconds faster than what McLaren's Lando Norris managed.

The seven-time world champion, who has a record nine British Grand Prix wins, is yet to finish on the podium since joining Ferrari.

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri was third, 0.150s behind Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc demonstrated encouraging pace in the other Ferrari as he took fourth, just two tenths down on his teammate, while George Russell was fifth fastest for Mercedes.

Isack Hadjar was sixth, ahead of Alex Albon's Williams and Racing Bulls teammate Liam Lawson.

Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen rounded out the top-10 for Mercedes and Red Bull respectively.

Arvid Lindblad was 14th-fastest on his F1 practice debut as he took over from Yuki Tsunoda.

Meanwhile, Paul Aron also made his FP1 bow for Sauber, ending up 17th in the timesheet and quicker than Gabriel Bortoleto, who managed to save a huge spin coming out of Copse.