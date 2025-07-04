Ranking Max Verstappen’s four options for F1 2026

Red Bull may have ‘locked’ Max Verstappen into a long-term deal in 2022, but that hasn’t stopped others from linking him to other teams.

Verstappen’s future at Red Bull was a subject of intense speculation for a major chunk of the 2024 season as the Milton Keynes team found itself gripped by an internal civil war.

Just over a year later, questions are once again being asked about whether Verstappen will see out his contract, amid fresh reports that he has said “yes” to a Mercedes offer for 2026.

Verstappen was suspiciously tight-tipped about his future at Red Bull in the build-up to the British Grand Prix on Thursday, saying his situation hasn’t changed since he last spoke on the matter.

With the 2026 regulatory overhaul looming, whatever decision Verstappen makes could have far-reaching consequences for the rest of his career.

Here are the options facing the four-time world champion:

Staying at Red Bull

The simplest path for Max Verstappen would be to stay put at Red Bull and assess how the form book changes under the new ruleset in 2026 before making any long-term decisions.

Honouring his deal next year would also be a major vote of confidence in the Milton Keynes-based team, which has been struggling to arrest its competitive slide after a sudden drop in performance a quarter of the way into the 2024 season.

While there is no guarantee how Red Bull will fare next year, with big question marks hanging over its fledgling engine programme, Verstappen has the opportunity to rebuild the team after the loss of key staff members like Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley, as well as the company’s co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz. With his influence and power, he could reshape the dynamics within the organisation and bring about the changes he feels are necessary to bring Red Bull back to the top.

While Verstappen was always destined for stardom it was Red Bull that showed faith in him at an early age, allowing him to step up to F1 at just 17.

Red Bull was going through a relatively tough period when Verstappen stepped up, but it kept chipping into Mercedes’ advantage in the 2010s, until it finally provided him with a title-contending car in 2021.

Staying would be the clearest way for Verstappen to repay the trust placed in him by Christian Horner and Helmut Marko.

Move to Mercedes

Loyalty matters—but knowing when to walk away from a stagnant project is just as important. In 2023, MotoGP star Marc Marquez made the difficult call to leave Honda, despite the brand having supported him during his injury layoff. The result? A fresh shot at equalling Valentino Rossi’s nine world championships across all classes.

If whispers about 2026 development progress are to be believed, Mercedes is poised to emerge strongly from the upcoming reset—potentially making it the team to beat for the rest of the decade.

Joining Mercedes would be a gamble, but if it pays off, Verstappen would have a genuine chance of becoming one of the series’ all-time greats.

It would be a huge challenge to adapt to a car built to a completely different philosophy, but with F1 hosting three pre-season tests in 2026, he will have ample time for adjustment.

In Toto Wolff, Verstappen would find a seasoned leader who has steered both Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg to world titles. He could also strike a broader ambassadorial deal with the Mercedes-Benz brand.

What’s more, with Mercedes active in sportscar racing, Verstappen might finally get his long-desired shot at endurance classics like the Spa 24 Hours and Nürburgring 24 Hours.

Join Aston Martin

If Verstappen wants to build a new project around him, few teams offer as much long-term promise as Aston Martin.

While one could argue that the Silverstone-based squad has underperformed in recent seasons, Lawrence Stroll has huge visions for his racing venture and 2026 could be the year when his efforts finally start to bear fruit.

In the past, it wasn’t uncommon for billionaires to start their `own teams in F1, but what sets apart Stroll is his desire to beat the very best in the series. That’s why the Canadian has spared no expense in upgrading Aston’s facilities in the UK and hiring key staff members. Now, it’s about turning vision into execution.

Joining Aston would reunite Verstappen not only with technical director Adrian Newey but also with Honda, which has always had immense respect for the Dutchman’s talent.

Having a top-line driver would also be the final piece in the puzzle for Aston, which explains the outlandish figures that have been quoted about the money the British manufacturer is willing to splurge on Verstappen to lure him away from Red Bull.

Verstappen’s GT3 team already races Aston Martin’s Vantage GT3 in GT World Challenge Europe, so it would only be natural to expand that partnership into F1. Further, joining Aston Martin in F1 could also open the door to a Hypercar seat at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Taking a sabbatical

While Verstappen categorically ruled out taking a sabbatical from F1, it wouldn’t be such a bad idea to watch the 2026 season unfold from the sidelines to assess his options for the year after.

This should only be a consideration if Verstappen loses complete faith in Red Bull, particularly its senior management - and feels there is too much risk in joining Mercedes or Aston Martin before their new cars have even hit the track.

Such a move would allow him to finally participate in those endurance races where he has set his eyes on, without the relentless demands of the F1 calendar. He could spend more time sim racing, reconnect with his passion for motorsport, and avoid the off-track obligations that come with life in F1.

He would be able to devote more time to his family, including his newborn daughter, Lily.

However, such a strategy comes with risks, as next year’s championship-winning team may be hesitant to disrupt its winning line-up to accommodate him.

That said, Verstappen has such a hold that Mercedes appears to be willing to lose either George Russell or Kimi Antonelli to make way for him, proving that the Dutchman will be in demand even if he sits out the 2026 season.