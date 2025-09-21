2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Race - As it happened in Baku

Verstappen leads the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
21 Sep 2025
14:57
That's a wrap

That concludes the Crash.net live blog for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

We will be back in two weeks' time for Singapore!

14:56
Verstappen level with Hamilton

A sixth career grand slam for Verstappen in Baku

Read more here...

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
14:36
Piastri reflects

Here's what Piastri said after the race: “Potentially. The grip level was low but I should know that. I am certainly not blaming it on anything but myself. I didn’t make the judgement calls that I needed to make at the right time and that’s obviously disappointing.”

Click here for the full story...

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri
14:01
Championship standings

There are now 25 points between Piastri and Norris at the top of the F1 drivers' standings with seven rounds to go.

Click here for the full order after Verstappen's fourth victory of the year

Verstappen celebrates his fourth win of 2025
Verstappen celebrates his fourth win of 2025
13:48
Race results in Baku

Click here for the full race result and order from Azerbaijan

Carlos Sainz celebrates his best qualifying for Williams
Carlos Sainz celebrates his best qualifying for Williams
13:41
Sainz

Williams' first podium in a full race since Azerbaijan 2017.

 

13:38
Top 10

Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Antonelli, Lawson, Tsunoda, Norris, Hamilton, Leclerc and Hadjar. 

13:38
Verstappen on top in Baku

Max Verstappen wins the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix by over 14 seconds in Baku.

Verstappen wins in Baku
Verstappen wins in Baku
13:37
Final lap

Verstappen sets another fastest lap as he heads onto the final lap. 

13:35
Two laps to go

Verstappen is running 13.7s ahead of Russell in the fight for the win. 

13:33
Three laps to go

Lawson is doing a brilliant job. No mistakes and he's still in fifth ahead of Tsunoda, Norris and Hamilton. 

13:30
The full order on Lap 47/51

Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Antonelli, Lawson, Tsunoda, Norris, Hamilton, Leclerc, Hadjar, Bortoleto, Albon, Bearman, Ocon, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Colapinto and Gasly. 

13:28
Hamilton now in the Lawson train

Lawson, Tsunoda, Norris and Hamilton are all in DRS range of each other. 

13:27
Lap 45/51

Sainz is doing enough to secure the podium for Williams. He's 1.9s ahead of Antonelli at the moment. 

13:24
The big battle is for fifth

Lawson has Tsunoda and Norris right behind him in the fight for fifth.

Norris needs as many points as possible with Piastri out of the race. 

13:23
The current top 10 on Lap 43/51

Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Antonelli, Lawson, Tsunoda, Norris, Hamilton, Leclerc and Hadjar. 

13:19
Norris up to seventh

He uses DRS to get ahead of Leclerc for P7. Next up for the McLaren is Tsunoda.

13:18
Verstappen stops

He pits and rejoins in the lead of the race. A comfortable afternoon so far. 

13:17
Russell pits

A good pit stop from Mercedes to get Russell back out ahead of Sainz. 

13:16
The order on Lap 39/51

Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Antonelli, Lawson, Tsunoda, Leclerc, Norris, Hamilton and Hadjar. 

13:15
Red Bull pit Tsunoda

Tsunoda rejoins behind Lawson. Expect pit stops from Verstappen and Russell soon. 

13:13
A slightly slow pit stop for Norris

He rejoins behind Lawson and Leclerc. Another slow pit stop for Norris. Poor. 

13:12
Hamilton into the pits

Hamilton comes into the pit lane for new medium tyres. He's running 7.5s behind Leclerc. 

13:11
The order on Lap 37/51

Verstappen, Russell, Tsunoda, Norris, Hamilton, Sainz, Antonelli, Lawson, Leclerc and Hadjar. 

13:11
Still waiting for a few more pit stops

The top five have yet to stop. Further back, Leclerc's race is being ruined by Lawson. 

