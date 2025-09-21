2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Race - As it happened in Baku

That concludes the Crash.net live blog for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
We will be back in two weeks' time for Singapore!
A sixth career grand slam for Verstappen in Baku
Here's what Piastri said after the race: “Potentially. The grip level was low but I should know that. I am certainly not blaming it on anything but myself. I didn’t make the judgement calls that I needed to make at the right time and that’s obviously disappointing.”
There are now 25 points between Piastri and Norris at the top of the F1 drivers' standings with seven rounds to go.
VAMOS CARLOS!!!! #F1#AzerbaijanGPpic.twitter.com/dEzhYxNNxo— Formula 1 (@F1) September 21, 2025
Williams' first podium in a full race since Azerbaijan 2017.
Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Antonelli, Lawson, Tsunoda, Norris, Hamilton, Leclerc and Hadjar.
Max Verstappen wins the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix by over 14 seconds in Baku.
Verstappen sets another fastest lap as he heads onto the final lap.
Verstappen is running 13.7s ahead of Russell in the fight for the win.
Lawson is doing a brilliant job. No mistakes and he's still in fifth ahead of Tsunoda, Norris and Hamilton.
Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Antonelli, Lawson, Tsunoda, Norris, Hamilton, Leclerc, Hadjar, Bortoleto, Albon, Bearman, Ocon, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Colapinto and Gasly.
Lawson, Tsunoda, Norris and Hamilton are all in DRS range of each other.
Sainz is doing enough to secure the podium for Williams. He's 1.9s ahead of Antonelli at the moment.
Lawson has Tsunoda and Norris right behind him in the fight for fifth.
Norris needs as many points as possible with Piastri out of the race.
Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Antonelli, Lawson, Tsunoda, Norris, Hamilton, Leclerc and Hadjar.
He uses DRS to get ahead of Leclerc for P7. Next up for the McLaren is Tsunoda.
He pits and rejoins in the lead of the race. A comfortable afternoon so far.
A good pit stop from Mercedes to get Russell back out ahead of Sainz.
Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Antonelli, Lawson, Tsunoda, Leclerc, Norris, Hamilton and Hadjar.
Tsunoda rejoins behind Lawson. Expect pit stops from Verstappen and Russell soon.
He rejoins behind Lawson and Leclerc. Another slow pit stop for Norris. Poor.
Hamilton comes into the pit lane for new medium tyres. He's running 7.5s behind Leclerc.
Verstappen, Russell, Tsunoda, Norris, Hamilton, Sainz, Antonelli, Lawson, Leclerc and Hadjar.
The top five have yet to stop. Further back, Leclerc's race is being ruined by Lawson.