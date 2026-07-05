F1 Silverstone LIVE: Leclerc wins as Russell jumps Hamilton in safety car chaos at the British GP

KEY MOMENTS

Gravel and chaos strike Lego parade lap

Antonelli starts from pole after winning the sprint race

Leclerc and Hamilton in position to challenge for victory

The ninth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the British Grand Prix.

Silverstone hosted the first official F1 Grand Prix in 1950 and continues to be a firm favourite of both drivers and fans in the modern era.

On Thursday, drivers were vocal in their concerns about how energy-starved the layout could be, with few heavy braking zones to recover energy into the batteries. However, when the action got underway on Friday, the issue was far less intrusive than had been feared.

A bizarre dispute is also taking place in regard to Sunday's parade lap, which will take place in Lego go-karts, with each driver having their own vehicle. Whilst some are all for it and are eager to get going, such as Lando Norris and Valtteri Bottas, there are others who are less excited about the prospect, with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen both voicing concern, and the former suggesting he does not intend to take part.

However, when the lap took place, the drivers all appeared to be enjoying the chaos, with Fernando Alonso, Bottas, and Esteban Ocon battling it out for the unofficial victory.

Fresh off the back of his victory at the Red Bull Ring, George Russell is keen to add to his points haul with a first win on home soil, but starts from fourth place after a disappointing qualifying.

Charles Leclerc and Hamilton follow Antonelli on the grid in second and third, and are hoping to use strategy to overcome Mercedes for a second time this year.

2026 British Grand Prix Sunday schedule

Grand Prix: 15:00pm BST - 17:00pm BST