F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying reaction after Antonelli crash

KEY MOMENTS

Russell takes Baku pole

Antonelli is out of qualifying after crash

Russell fastest in Q1 and Q2

The 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix continues on Friday with final practice and qualifying at the Baku street circuit.

Mercedes driver George Russell led both practice sessions on Thursday in Azerbaijan, as he looks to close down an 81-point deficit to his team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the championship standings.

It was a harder day for Antonelli, who suffered a hydraulics issue in FP1 and missed crucial track time. Despite this, he was able to finish second overall at the end of FP2.

Mercedes looks to be the team to beat at Baku, with McLaren's Lando Norris offering a particularly glum outlook for himself and his upgraded car after finishing sixth at the end of FP2.

Just under 1.5s from Russell's best time, Norris said his lack of pace was like "a knife in the heart".

Red Bull looks competitive, with Max Verstappen third on Thursday, though it will need to make a step if it has any hope of catching up to Mercedes.

Ferrari was in the mix in fourth and fifth at the end of practice yesterday, though it doesn't yet look like being able to get in on the pole battle coming up later today.

Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad comes into the second day of the Azerbaijan weekend having crashed in FP2 at the castle section. His shunt brought out a brief red flag.

The Briton did something similar in Madrid, and it ultimately curtailed what was shaping up to be a strong weekend.

Further back, Aston Martin faces a combined 45-place grid penalty for its drivers after taking on various new power unit components for this weekend. But Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll finished at the back of the field anyway at the end of FP2.

Friday Azerbaijan GP schedule

FP3 - 9:30am BST - 10:30am BST

Qualifying - 1pm BST - 2pm BST