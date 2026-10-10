F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: Sprint updates with Max Verstappen on pole

KEY MOMENTS

Sprint starts at 10am BST

Verstappen starts on sprint pole

Championship leader Antonelli seventh

The 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix continues on Saturday with the sprint and qualifying at the Marina Bay street circuit.

For the first time in its history, the Singapore Grand Prix will host a sprint race.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen continued his strong form from last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia on Friday evening in Singapore, as he claimed sprint pole for the first time this season.

The four-time world champion also survived a post-session FIA investigation into an impeding incident with Lewis Hamilton to hold onto pole.

Verstappen beat Mercedes' George Russell in sprint qualifying, with the Briton hoping to maximise his front row as he goes into Sunday's grand prix with a huge grid penalty for an engine change.

Charles Leclerc was the leading Ferrari driver in third, while Oscar Piastri led his McLaren team-mate in fourth.

Hamilton was only sixth, while championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli could manage a best of seventh. Antonelli has the updated Mercedes car spec in Singapore, though he complained that it's inconsistent. Russell has the older spec.

Liam Lawson, Isack Hadjar and Pierre Gasly completed the top 10 in sprint qualifying.

After the sprint, qualifying for the main grand prix will take place.

F1 Singapore GP Saturday schedule

Sprint - 10am BST

Qualifying - 2pm BST