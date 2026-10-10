F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Full qualifying results

Full results from qualifying at the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
© XPB Images

Max Verstappen will start from pole position for the second time this weekend as he has backed up his sprint pole position and sprint race victory with a pole position for the Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc will join Verstappen on the front row of the grid, and Lewis Hamilton will start from behind his Ferrari teammate as he qualified in third place.

Kimi Antonelli seemingly figured out the upgraded Mercedes, as the Italian qualified on the second row in fourth place.

After being cleared by the stewards after his sprint race investigation, Lando Norris will start the Grand Prix from fifth place. 

Pierre Gasly
Pierre Gasly
© XPB Images

Even though George Russell qualified sixth, he will start from the back of the grid, so Oscar Piastri will start alongside his teammate after qualifying seventh.

Pierre Gasly will start from eighth place on the grid for Alpine, with the two Racing Bulls drivers on the fifth row of the grid, with Liam Lawson in ninth and Arvid Lindblad in tenth.

2026 F1 Dutch Grand Prix: Full Qualifying results

2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Qualifying results
Pos Driver Nat.Team Q1Q2Q3
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.2411m31.6391m31.373
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m32.7741m31.9531m31.427
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m32.4291m31.5291m31.496
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m33.6011m32.0791m31.562
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m32.7751m31.8951m31.712
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m33.6171m32.2121m31.747
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m33.0761m32.2451m31.860
8Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m33.1821m32.6021m32.225
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m32.8851m32.3191m32.369
10Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m33.2881m32.4981m32.781
11Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m33.1471m32.784 
12Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m33.3561m32.908 
13Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m33.8031m33.323 
14Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m33.7741m33.526 
15Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m34.1691m33.658 
16Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m33.2611m33.787 
17Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m34.223  
18Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m34.289  
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m34.946  
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m35.123  
21Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m35.984  
22Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull RacingNo Time Set  

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