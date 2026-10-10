F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Full qualifying results
Full results from qualifying at the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix
Max Verstappen will start from pole position for the second time this weekend as he has backed up his sprint pole position and sprint race victory with a pole position for the Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc will join Verstappen on the front row of the grid, and Lewis Hamilton will start from behind his Ferrari teammate as he qualified in third place.
Kimi Antonelli seemingly figured out the upgraded Mercedes, as the Italian qualified on the second row in fourth place.
After being cleared by the stewards after his sprint race investigation, Lando Norris will start the Grand Prix from fifth place.
Even though George Russell qualified sixth, he will start from the back of the grid, so Oscar Piastri will start alongside his teammate after qualifying seventh.
Pierre Gasly will start from eighth place on the grid for Alpine, with the two Racing Bulls drivers on the fifth row of the grid, with Liam Lawson in ninth and Arvid Lindblad in tenth.
2026 F1 Dutch Grand Prix: Full Qualifying results
|2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Qualifying results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m33.241
|1m31.639
|1m31.373
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m32.774
|1m31.953
|1m31.427
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m32.429
|1m31.529
|1m31.496
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m33.601
|1m32.079
|1m31.562
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m32.775
|1m31.895
|1m31.712
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m33.617
|1m32.212
|1m31.747
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m33.076
|1m32.245
|1m31.860
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m33.182
|1m32.602
|1m32.225
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m32.885
|1m32.319
|1m32.369
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m33.288
|1m32.498
|1m32.781
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m33.147
|1m32.784
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m33.356
|1m32.908
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m33.803
|1m33.323
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m33.774
|1m33.526
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m34.169
|1m33.658
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m33.261
|1m33.787
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m34.223
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m34.289
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m34.946
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m35.123
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m35.984
|22
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|No Time Set