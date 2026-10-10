F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Full qualifying results

Max Verstappen will start from pole position for the second time this weekend as he has backed up his sprint pole position and sprint race victory with a pole position for the Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc will join Verstappen on the front row of the grid, and Lewis Hamilton will start from behind his Ferrari teammate as he qualified in third place.

Kimi Antonelli seemingly figured out the upgraded Mercedes, as the Italian qualified on the second row in fourth place.

After being cleared by the stewards after his sprint race investigation, Lando Norris will start the Grand Prix from fifth place.

Pierre Gasly © XPB Images

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Even though George Russell qualified sixth, he will start from the back of the grid, so Oscar Piastri will start alongside his teammate after qualifying seventh.

Pierre Gasly will start from eighth place on the grid for Alpine, with the two Racing Bulls drivers on the fifth row of the grid, with Liam Lawson in ninth and Arvid Lindblad in tenth.

2026 F1 Dutch Grand Prix: Full Qualifying results

2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Qualifying results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m33.241 1m31.639 1m31.373 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m32.774 1m31.953 1m31.427 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m32.429 1m31.529 1m31.496 4 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m33.601 1m32.079 1m31.562 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m32.775 1m31.895 1m31.712 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m33.617 1m32.212 1m31.747 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m33.076 1m32.245 1m31.860 8 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m33.182 1m32.602 1m32.225 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m32.885 1m32.319 1m32.369 10 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m33.288 1m32.498 1m32.781 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m33.147 1m32.784 12 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m33.356 1m32.908 13 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m33.803 1m33.323 14 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m33.774 1m33.526 15 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m34.169 1m33.658 16 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m33.261 1m33.787 17 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m34.223 18 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m34.289 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m34.946 20 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m35.123 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m35.984 22 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing No Time Set