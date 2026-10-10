F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Full starting grid after George Russell penalty

This is the full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Max Verstappen will start from pole position at Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix after overcoming a Ferrari challenge under the lights in qualifying.

The Red Bull driver will be joined on the front row of the grid by Charles Leclerc, who missed out on a first pole of the season by just 0.054 seconds, while Lewis Hamilton will line up from third.

Championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli starts fourth as he looks to further increase his championship advantage over Mercedes team-mate George Russell, who starts at the back with an overhanging engine penalty.

The gap currently stands at 89 points heading into Sunday’s race.

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Reigning world champion Lando Norris lines up fifth ahead of McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri. The pair will be looking to avoid their clash on the final lap of the sprint race.

Pierre Gasly starts seventh for Alpine, with the Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, and Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg rounding out the top-10 starters.

According to the FIA’s inactive grid, Russell will start 21st ahead of Isack Hadjar, who failed to set a lap time in a troubled qualifying session on his side of the Red Bull garage.

The Frenchman suggested after qualifying that he will also take an engine penalty, while Fernando Alonso (who is due to start 16th) hinted similar.

Sunday’s 62-lap grand prix gets underway at 13:00 UK time.

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2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 4 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 7 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 8 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 9 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 11 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 12 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 13 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 15 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 16 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 17 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 19 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 21 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 22 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing