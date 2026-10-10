F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Full starting grid after George Russell penalty
The full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.
This is the full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
Max Verstappen will start from pole position at Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix after overcoming a Ferrari challenge under the lights in qualifying.
The Red Bull driver will be joined on the front row of the grid by Charles Leclerc, who missed out on a first pole of the season by just 0.054 seconds, while Lewis Hamilton will line up from third.
Championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli starts fourth as he looks to further increase his championship advantage over Mercedes team-mate George Russell, who starts at the back with an overhanging engine penalty.
The gap currently stands at 89 points heading into Sunday’s race.
Reigning world champion Lando Norris lines up fifth ahead of McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri. The pair will be looking to avoid their clash on the final lap of the sprint race.
Pierre Gasly starts seventh for Alpine, with the Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, and Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg rounding out the top-10 starters.
According to the FIA’s inactive grid, Russell will start 21st ahead of Isack Hadjar, who failed to set a lap time in a troubled qualifying session on his side of the Red Bull garage.
The Frenchman suggested after qualifying that he will also take an engine penalty, while Fernando Alonso (who is due to start 16th) hinted similar.
Sunday’s 62-lap grand prix gets underway at 13:00 UK time.
|2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|8
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|16
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|19
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|21
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|22
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing