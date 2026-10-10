F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Full starting grid after George Russell penalty

The full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton had to settle for third place
Lewis Hamilton had to settle for third place

This is the full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. 

Max Verstappen will start from pole position at Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix after overcoming a Ferrari challenge under the lights in qualifying. 

The Red Bull driver will be joined on the front row of the grid by Charles Leclerc, who missed out on a first pole of the season by just 0.054 seconds, while Lewis Hamilton will line up from third. 

Championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli starts fourth as he looks to further increase his championship advantage over Mercedes team-mate George Russell, who starts at the back with an overhanging engine penalty. 

The gap currently stands at 89 points heading into Sunday’s race. 

Reigning world champion Lando Norris lines up fifth ahead of McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri. The pair will be looking to avoid their clash on the final lap of the sprint race. 

Pierre Gasly starts seventh for Alpine, with the Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, and Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg rounding out the top-10 starters. 

According to the FIA’s inactive grid, Russell will start 21st ahead of Isack Hadjar, who failed to set a lap time in a troubled qualifying session on his side of the Red Bull garage. 

The Frenchman suggested after qualifying that he will also take an engine penalty, while Fernando Alonso (who is due to start 16th)  hinted similar. 

Sunday’s 62-lap grand prix gets underway at 13:00 UK time. 

2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Starting Grid
Pos Driver Nat.Team 
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
7Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
8Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
9Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
10Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team
11Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team
12Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team
13Carlos Sainz ESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team
15Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
16Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
17Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
19Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team
20Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team
21George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
22Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing

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F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Full starting grid after George Russell penalty
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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