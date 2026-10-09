F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: Updates from FP1 ahead of sprint qualifying

The 17th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Singapore Grand Prix, with this weekend marking the latest sprint event of the campaign.

The original night race on the calendar, Singapore has been a mainstay on the F1 calendar since it was introduced in 2008 and remains one of the most popular events on the schedule.

This year's Singapore Grand Prix marks the first time a sprint has been held at Marina Bay, meaning this weekend's schedule will differ from the usual order.

Just one practice session will be held before sprint qualifying concludes Friday's action.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli comes into the Singapore weekend with an 84-point lead in the championship following a second-place finish last weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

A DNF for his Mercedes team-mate George Russell has all but ended his title hopes, while the Briton will start the Singapore GP from the back of the grid due to a power unit penalty.

Mercedes will run different car packages in Singapore to better understand the update it introduced at Sepang. Antonelli will have the new parts, while Russell will use the old package.

Russell won last year's Singapore GP.

Max Verstappen will hope to break his Singapore duck and continue his winning form in 2026, after securing his first victory of the campaign in Malaysia.

Ferrari won in Singapore in 2023 and returns to Marina Bay after a podium finish at the Bahrain GP.

2026 Singapore GP Friday schedule

FP1 - 9:30am BST

Sprint qualifying - 1pm BST