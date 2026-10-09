The first drivers on track are the Alpine drivers Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly
F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: Updates from FP1 ahead of sprint qualifying
Live updates from Friday's practice and sprint qualifying at the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.
The 17th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Singapore Grand Prix, with this weekend marking the latest sprint event of the campaign.
The original night race on the calendar, Singapore has been a mainstay on the F1 calendar since it was introduced in 2008 and remains one of the most popular events on the schedule.
This year's Singapore Grand Prix marks the first time a sprint has been held at Marina Bay, meaning this weekend's schedule will differ from the usual order.
Just one practice session will be held before sprint qualifying concludes Friday's action.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli comes into the Singapore weekend with an 84-point lead in the championship following a second-place finish last weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.
A DNF for his Mercedes team-mate George Russell has all but ended his title hopes, while the Briton will start the Singapore GP from the back of the grid due to a power unit penalty.
Mercedes will run different car packages in Singapore to better understand the update it introduced at Sepang. Antonelli will have the new parts, while Russell will use the old package.
Russell won last year's Singapore GP.
Max Verstappen will hope to break his Singapore duck and continue his winning form in 2026, after securing his first victory of the campaign in Malaysia.
Ferrari won in Singapore in 2023 and returns to Marina Bay after a podium finish at the Bahrain GP.
2026 Singapore GP Friday schedule
FP1 - 9:30am BST
Sprint qualifying - 1pm BST
The green flags are out, and the opening session of the weekend is underway!
As it is a Sprint weekend, the teams and drivers will only have this Free Practice session before the Sprint Qualifying later today
We are ten minutes away from the green flags being waved in Singapore for Free Practice 1
Last year at the Singapore Grand Prix, George Russell took victory, but this weekend he will take an engine penalty this weekend after his engine failure in Malaysia
George Russell set for Singapore GP grid penalty after latest F1 engine failure
Valtteri Bottas completed his journey from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore after committing to a different way of travelling between the races
Valtteri Bottas’ ‘mind started to play games’ in mammoth Singapore bike ride
As a reminder, here is the full F1 schedule for the Singapore Grand Prix weekend:
F1 2026 Singapore Grand Prix: Start time and full weekend schedule
Last time out, Formula 1 returned to the Sepang International Circuit for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. In which Max Verstappen took his and Red Bull's first win of the 2026 season.
Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of Friday at the Singapore Grand Prix. We are an hour away from the start of Free Practice.