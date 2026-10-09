F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Full sprint qualifying results
Full results from sprint qualifying at the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix
Max Verstappen has secured pole position for the sprint race at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, as he overcame car issues to grab his first pole at the circuit.
However, the Dutch driver is under investigation for a yellow flag infringement in SQ1, so he may face a grid penalty.
Alongside Verstappen on the front row will be the Mercedes of George Russell, who was 0.120 seconds slower than the Red Bull.
The second row of the grid will be made up of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc in third, and Oscar Piastri as the top McLaren in fourth place.
Lando Norris was not able to improve his best lap time on his second run, and will start behind his teammate in fifth place, with Lewis Hamilton alongside him in sixth place.
The championship leader, Kimi Antonelli, will start from the fourth row of the grid in seventh place, with the Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson in eighth place.
On the fifth row will be the Red Bull driver, Isack Hadjar, in ninth, and the Alpine driver, Pierre Gasly, in tenth.
2026 F1 Dutch Grand Prix: Full Sprint Qualifying results
|2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|SQ1
|SQ2
|SQ3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m33.477
|1m32.701
|1m31.156
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m33.573
|1m32.614
|1m31.276
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m33.495
|1m32.246
|1m31.399
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m34.277
|1m33.106
|1m31.454
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m34.257
|1m32.572
|1m31.653
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m33.748
|1m32.562
|1m31.702
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m34.392
|1m32.998
|1m31.849
|8
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Racing Bulls
|1m34.855
|1m33.133
|1m32.341
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|JAP
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m34.182
|1m32.947
|No Time Set
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m34.673
|1m33.155
|No Time Set
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m35.048
|1m33.249
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m34.128
|1m33.420
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m34.950
|1m33.423
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m34.690
|1m33.466
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m34.960
|1m33.734
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m35.004
|1m34.368
|17
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m35.136
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m35.662
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m36.130
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m36.760
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m36.868
|22
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m37.376