F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Full sprint qualifying results

Max Verstappen has secured pole position for the sprint race at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, as he overcame car issues to grab his first pole at the circuit.

However, the Dutch driver is under investigation for a yellow flag infringement in SQ1, so he may face a grid penalty.

Alongside Verstappen on the front row will be the Mercedes of George Russell, who was 0.120 seconds slower than the Red Bull.

The second row of the grid will be made up of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc in third, and Oscar Piastri as the top McLaren in fourth place.

Max Verstappen © XPB Images

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Lando Norris was not able to improve his best lap time on his second run, and will start behind his teammate in fifth place, with Lewis Hamilton alongside him in sixth place.

The championship leader, Kimi Antonelli, will start from the fourth row of the grid in seventh place, with the Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson in eighth place.

On the fifth row will be the Red Bull driver, Isack Hadjar, in ninth, and the Alpine driver, Pierre Gasly, in tenth.

2026 F1 Dutch Grand Prix: Full Sprint Qualifying results

2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying results Pos Driver Nat. Team SQ1 SQ2 SQ3 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m33.477 1m32.701 1m31.156 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m33.573 1m32.614 1m31.276 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m33.495 1m32.246 1m31.399 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m34.277 1m33.106 1m31.454 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m34.257 1m32.572 1m31.653 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m33.748 1m32.562 1m31.702 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m34.392 1m32.998 1m31.849 8 Liam Lawson NZL Racing Bulls 1m34.855 1m33.133 1m32.341 9 Isack Hadjar JAP Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m34.182 1m32.947 No Time Set 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m34.673 1m33.155 No Time Set 11 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m35.048 1m33.249 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m34.128 1m33.420 13 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m34.950 1m33.423 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m34.690 1m33.466 15 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m34.960 1m33.734 16 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m35.004 1m34.368 17 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m35.136 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m35.662 19 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m36.130 20 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m36.760 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m36.868 22 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m37.376