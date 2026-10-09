F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Full sprint qualifying results

Full results from sprint qualifying at the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

Lando Norris
Lando Norris
© XPB Images

Max Verstappen has secured pole position for the sprint race at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, as he overcame car issues to grab his first pole at the circuit. 

However, the Dutch driver is under investigation for a yellow flag infringement in SQ1, so he may face a grid penalty.

Alongside Verstappen on the front row will be the Mercedes of George Russell, who was 0.120 seconds slower than the Red Bull.

The second row of the grid will be made up of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc in third, and Oscar Piastri as the top McLaren in fourth place.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
© XPB Images

Lando Norris was not able to improve his best lap time on his second run, and will start behind his teammate in fifth place, with Lewis Hamilton alongside him in sixth place.

The championship leader, Kimi Antonelli, will start from the fourth row of the grid in seventh place, with the Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson in eighth place.

On the fifth row will be the Red Bull driver, Isack Hadjar, in ninth, and the Alpine driver, Pierre Gasly, in tenth.

2026 F1 Dutch Grand Prix: Full Sprint Qualifying results

2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying results
Pos Driver Nat.Team SQ1SQ2SQ3
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.4771m32.7011m31.156
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m33.5731m32.6141m31.276
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m33.4951m32.2461m31.399
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m34.2771m33.1061m31.454
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m34.2571m32.5721m31.653
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m33.7481m32.5621m31.702
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m34.3921m32.9981m31.849
8Liam LawsonNZLRacing Bulls1m34.8551m33.1331m32.341
9Isack HadjarJAPOracle Red Bull Racing1m34.1821m32.947No Time Set
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m34.6731m33.155No Time Set
11Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m35.0481m33.249 
12Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m34.1281m33.420 
13Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m34.9501m33.423 
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m34.6901m33.466 
15Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m34.9601m33.734 
16Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m35.0041m34.368 
17Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m35.136  
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m35.662  
19Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m36.130  
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m36.760  
21Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m36.868  
22Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m37.376  

Tags:

F1

Related Articles

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton owns up to mistake as Singapore GP sprint qualifying run plan backfires
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Sainz slams FIA after ‘human error’ left drivers with power inequality
Carlos Sainz was critical of the FIA after an error left some drivers without full power
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli makes "very unpredictable" admission about new Mercedes F1 car
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
Max Verstappen beats George Russell in old Mercedes to Singapore GP sprint pole
Max Verstappen celebrates taking sprint pole in Singapore
F1 News
Max Verstappen faces investigation for Lewis Hamilton Singapore GP sprint qualifying incident
Max Verstappen is in trouble with F1's stewards in Singapore
F1 News
Mercedes reveals early findings from Singapore split car experiment
Kimi Antonelli is running the new-spec Mercedes

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen escapes penalty and keeps Singapore sprint pole after Lewis Hamilton incident
2m ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Lando Norris confident McLaren has solved fuel system issue
19m ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton owns up to mistake as Singapore GP sprint qualifying run plan backfires
51m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Sainz slams FIA after ‘human error’ left drivers with power inequality
58m ago
Carlos Sainz was critical of the FIA after an error left some drivers without full power
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli makes "very unpredictable" admission about new Mercedes F1 car
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Max Verstappen beats George Russell in old Mercedes to Singapore GP sprint pole
2h ago
Max Verstappen celebrates taking sprint pole in Singapore
F1 News
Max Verstappen faces investigation for Lewis Hamilton Singapore GP sprint qualifying incident
2h ago
Max Verstappen is in trouble with F1's stewards in Singapore
F1 News
Mercedes reveals early findings from Singapore split car experiment
4h ago
Kimi Antonelli is running the new-spec Mercedes
F1 News
'Go watch Teletubbies': Toto Wolff rages at "brainless" Mercedes conspiracy theorists
4h ago
Toto Wolff has blasted Mercedes conspiracy theorists
F1 News
‘No ill feelings’ between Haas and Esteban Ocon after F1 split
5h ago
Esteban Ocon