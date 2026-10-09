Max Verstappen faces investigation for Lewis Hamilton Singapore GP sprint qualifying incident

Max Verstappen will be investigated for overtaking Formula 1 rival Lewis Hamilton under yellow flags during sprint qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen overtook Hamilton while the Ferrari driver was slowing for yellow flags being waved after Sergio Perez clattered the barriers in SQ1, leaving debris strewn across the track.

Hamilton immediately reported the incident over team radio, while Verstappen himself was also on the radio shortly after to insist that he had let Hamilton back through.

The incident was initially noted by the stewards, before it was announced they would launch a full-scale investigation after the session.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Full sprint qualifying results

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Verstappen could face a grid penalty if he is found guilty of a yellow flag infringement.

The four-time world champion has never won the Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen arrives in Singapore off the back of claiming a landmark first victory of the season for himself and Red Bull at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Perez's crash caused sprint qualifying to be briefly red-flagged.

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Verstappen went on to take pole position for the sprint race but he is at risk of a penalty due to the investigation.

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Analysing the incident on the SkyPad, Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok said: "I’ve had a quick look at the FIA penalty guidelines, and bear in mind that these are guidelines, the stewards don’t have to do this - they have different ways to look at it, different cameras, and also take the evidence from the drivers.