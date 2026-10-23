Colapinto, Herta, and both Williams still without a lap time.
F1 US GP LIVE: Friday practice updates from COTA
Live updates from the Friday practice sessions at the F1 US GP at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
Live coverage of Friday's practice sessions at the 2026 F1 US GP at the Circuit of the Americas. Practice 1 is due to start at 12:30 local time, with Practice 2 coming up later on at 16:00.
Key Moments
- Ferrari leads FP1 early as Verstappen complains of steering issues
The Circuit of the Americas hosts the 18th round of this season's Formula 1 World Championship, which will also be the first opportunity for Andrea Kimi Antonelli to wrap up this year's title. The Italian leads the standings by 102 points over George Russell after a disastrous Singapore weekend for the British driver, but would need to be 125 clear after Sunday's race to be crowned champion with five races remaining.
Antonelli has won eight races this year, more than any other driver, but hasn't stood on the top step since he won in Madrid back in September. In the meantime, Max Verstappen has become F1's in-form driver, winning the last two races. Only a pair of DNFs have prevented a 100 per cent podium record for Verstappen since June's Austrian Grand Prix, and the Dutchman is the defending COTA winner, to butcher an Americanism.
In fact, Verstappen's COTA record is excellent, he hasn't finished off the podium in Texas since 2017, but that hasn't stopped him from berating the track surface ahead of this weekend's race. Reigning champion Lando Norris joined in with the criticism, the British driver saying he needs headache tablets to cope with the bumps.
McLaren and Red Bull are among the teams introducing updates this weekend. Ferrari also has some new parts for COTA, but none that had Lewis Hamilton too enthusiastic about their potential impact on performance when he spoke ahead of the weekend.
Russell's had laps deleted, he's 17th with a best time over a minute off the pace, but he improves now to go fifth and within a few hundredths of his team-mate.
Leclerc also fighting the back end on the Ferrari after a few laps on his mediums, as Antonelli sets a new PB after 20 minutes on the hard, only 0.001s slower than Norris with that.
Norris loses time in the second split but with a personal best in sector three to get within half-a-second of the Ferraris. Stays P3. Tyres looked pretty dead from the on-board.
Russell complaining of a front wing issue over the radio. Says he "suddenly" ran into understeer in a high-speed corner.
Hamilton purple in the final sector to move within a tenth of his team-mate.
Antonelli up to sixth with his latest lap. He and Russell had dropped behind Lawson before that lap, the Racing Bulls driver also on the hard tyre.
Norris was purple in the first two sectors on his latest lap, but he's consistently losing time in the final split. Possibly an energy thing, possibly the way McLaren are using the tyres over the lap versus Ferrari. 0.7s off the top now is Norris.
Better lap from Hadjar, up to fifth and ahead of Verstappen.
Leclerc back to the top, 1m36.761s is the first sub-1.37s of the day.
Mercedes drivers both a second off the pace at the moment with the hard, 0.2s behind Verstappen with the same tyre. Hadjar currently over a second slower than his team-mate.
Hamilton blew the last two corners on his latest lap but went fastest anyway by 0.195s over Leclerc.
1m37.430s puts Leclerc back on top by 0.610s from Verstappen.
Mediums for both Ferraris and McLarens to start with, hards for Mercedes and Red Bull.
Norris to the top of the times now, 1m38.715s. Hamilton was briefly second but he's had his time deleted - won't be the last we see of that this weekend.
Verstappen complaining about something "not free" in the steering column over the radio, seemingly an issue that is affecting him more in left-handers - this is an anti-clockwise layout.
Tom Hart is on the other end of the phone for him this weekend, a look ahead to the future when Gianpiero Lambiase leaves at the end of this season.
Leclerc sets the early benchmark at a 1m39.152s. Medium tyres for him, Verstappen second on hard, 0.279s splitting them after one lap.
Pit lane has opened at COTA and we are underway for FP1. Several drivers heading straight out, led by Colapinto.
Herta in for this FP1 session at Cadillac and he's straight out with a sizeable aero rake.
This just in from the FIA, a test will be run at the end of FP1 for a new low grip mode software update:
"As part of the ongoing refinements to the Power Unit software for low grip mode, the FIA together with the teams and Power Unit manufacturers will run a simulation at the end of FP1, with cars running on low grip mode, using specific driver inputs during the in-lap to test additional software protections. This will mean that cars will be running for a short distance at low speed at Turn 15 at the end of the session."
COTA's track surface has developed a reputation for its roughness over the last 14 years since it debuted in F1. Criticism has been especially brutal this weekend, with both Max Verstappen and Lando Norris weighing in on the subject yesterday.
Verstappen said the bumps are "out of control", while Norris reckons the surface isn't up to modern standards for F1.
Kimi Antonelli has a mathematical title chance this weekend, although it's a long shot.
He's currently 102 points clear and needs to be 125 clear after this weekend to be champion, with five races remaining in 2026 after the US GP.
All you need to know about how Antonelli can be champion here.
Welcome to live coverage of today's practices from the US GP at the Circuit of the Americas. Practice 1 is just under half-an-hour away.