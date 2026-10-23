F1 US GP LIVE: Friday practice updates from COTA

Live coverage of Friday's practice sessions at the 2026 F1 US GP at the Circuit of the Americas. Practice 1 is due to start at 12:30 local time, with Practice 2 coming up later on at 16:00.

Key Moments

Ferrari leads FP1 early as Verstappen complains of steering issues

The Circuit of the Americas hosts the 18th round of this season's Formula 1 World Championship, which will also be the first opportunity for Andrea Kimi Antonelli to wrap up this year's title. The Italian leads the standings by 102 points over George Russell after a disastrous Singapore weekend for the British driver, but would need to be 125 clear after Sunday's race to be crowned champion with five races remaining.

Antonelli has won eight races this year, more than any other driver, but hasn't stood on the top step since he won in Madrid back in September. In the meantime, Max Verstappen has become F1's in-form driver, winning the last two races. Only a pair of DNFs have prevented a 100 per cent podium record for Verstappen since June's Austrian Grand Prix, and the Dutchman is the defending COTA winner, to butcher an Americanism.

In fact, Verstappen's COTA record is excellent, he hasn't finished off the podium in Texas since 2017, but that hasn't stopped him from berating the track surface ahead of this weekend's race. Reigning champion Lando Norris joined in with the criticism, the British driver saying he needs headache tablets to cope with the bumps.

McLaren and Red Bull are among the teams introducing updates this weekend. Ferrari also has some new parts for COTA, but none that had Lewis Hamilton too enthusiastic about their potential impact on performance when he spoke ahead of the weekend.