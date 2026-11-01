F1 Mexico Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates as Kimi Antonelli goes for the title

KEY MOMENTS

Race starts at 8pm GMT

Lewis Hamilton on pole for first time as Ferrari driver

Antonelli can win the championship today

The 2026 Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix concludes on Sunday 1 November with the 71-lap race.

The 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix could become an historic day in F1 history, as Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli aims to become the youngest world champion ever.

The Italian only needs to finish inside the top nine to guarantee he leaves Mexico as F1's newest world champion.

But he faces a tough afternoon. Feeling unwell, Antonelli has not been as fast as nearest title rivals Lewis Hamilton and George Russell so far this weekend.

Antonelli will go from fifth on the grid, while Russell starts second.

Lewis Hamilton scored his first pole as a Ferrari driver and his first since 2023, after a stunning final lap in Q3 to clinch top spot. Ferrari has looked strong all weekend in Mexico.

Charles Leclerc will start from third, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen was demoted to fourth due to a penalty for a collision with Liam Lawson in practice.

Lawson was thrown out of the qualifying result due to a technical breach with his Racing Bulls.

At Haas, Ryo Hirakawa will make his F1 race debut on Sunday, after being drafted in last-minute to replace the ousted Esteban Ocon.

The race starts at 8pm GMT.