F1 Mexico Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates as Kimi Antonelli goes for the title
Live updates from the 2026 Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix
KEY MOMENTS
- Race starts at 8pm GMT
- Lewis Hamilton on pole for first time as Ferrari driver
- Antonelli can win the championship today
The 2026 Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix concludes on Sunday 1 November with the 71-lap race.
The 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix could become an historic day in F1 history, as Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli aims to become the youngest world champion ever.
The Italian only needs to finish inside the top nine to guarantee he leaves Mexico as F1's newest world champion.
But he faces a tough afternoon. Feeling unwell, Antonelli has not been as fast as nearest title rivals Lewis Hamilton and George Russell so far this weekend.
Antonelli will go from fifth on the grid, while Russell starts second.
Lewis Hamilton scored his first pole as a Ferrari driver and his first since 2023, after a stunning final lap in Q3 to clinch top spot. Ferrari has looked strong all weekend in Mexico.
Charles Leclerc will start from third, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen was demoted to fourth due to a penalty for a collision with Liam Lawson in practice.
Lawson was thrown out of the qualifying result due to a technical breach with his Racing Bulls.
At Haas, Ryo Hirakawa will make his F1 race debut on Sunday, after being drafted in last-minute to replace the ousted Esteban Ocon.
The race starts at 8pm GMT.
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Kimi Antonelli is in the building ahead of the Grand Prix in which he could be crowned champion...
The stage is set at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez ahead of the Mexico Grand Prix, which will start at 8pm GMT (2pm Local Time)
Welcome to our live coverage ahead of the Mexico Grand Prix. Today is the day that Kimi Antonelli can be crowned Formula 1 world champion in only his second season in the sport and become the youngest champion in Formula 1 history.