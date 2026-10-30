The first Practice session from the Mexico GP will begin in 15 minutes...
F1 Mexico Grand Prix LIVE: Kimi Antonelli declared fit to drive after illness
Follow all the action from Friday at the 2026 Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix.
KEY MOMENTS
- Kimi Antonelli on brink of F1 title this weekend
- FP1 takes place at 6:30pm GMT, with FP2 at 10pm GMT
- 10 rookies taking part in opening practice session
The 2026 Formula 1 season continues this weekend with the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Mexico City hosts the 19th round of this season's F1 world championship, which marks the second opportunity for Andrea Kimi Antonelli to clinch this year's title.
Antonelli leads the standings by an almost unbeatable 123 points over Mercedes team-mate George Russell and will be crowned champion in Sunday's race with a ninth-place finish, regardless of where Russell finishes.
Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is the only other driver in mathematical contention, but the seven-time world champion must win and hope Antonelli scores no points to keep the title fight rolling on to Brazil next weekend.
In reality, 20-year-old Antonelli, who has won nine grands prix this season, looks set to secure his first F1 world title in Mexico. In doing so, the Italian will break Sebastian Vettel's 16-year record for being the youngest-ever world champion.
Mercedes is unlikely to have things all its own way, however, with Mexico's high altitude likely to affect the competitive order. The likes of Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren are all snapping at the Silver Arrows' heels and waiting for any opportunity to snatch a win.
There are five minutes until Free Practice 1 begins at the Mexico GP...
Here is how Kimi Antonelli could win the F1 title this weekend:
How Kimi Antonelli can become F1 world champion at the Mexico GP
Last year, the Mexico Grand Prix was won by Lando Norris as he continued his hunt for the 2025 F1 title.
At this year's Mexico Grand Prix, Kimi Antonelli could wrap up the 2026 title with a victory at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
Red Bull has arrived at the Mexico GP with new upgrades
What Red Bull has changed with its latest F1 upgrade at Mexico GP
Here is the full schedule for this weekend's Mexico Grand Prix:
What time is the next F1 race? Mexico GP dates and full schedule
Here are the 10 drivers who will be replaced for Free Practice 1 at the Mexico GP:
Who’s replacing Max Verstappen, George Russell and Lando Norris in F1 Mexico GP practice?
Welcome to our live coverage of Friday Practice at the Mexico Grand Prix, Free Practice One will get underway in an hour!