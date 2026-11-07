F1 Brazil LIVE: Updates from final practice in Sao Paulo

Live coverage of the F1 FP3 session from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace. FP3 is due to start at 11:30 local time, with qualifying coming up this afternoon at 15:00.

Key Moments

FP3 to start at 11:30 local time/14:30 GMT

Lando Norris and Andrea Kimi Antonelli split yesterday's two practice sessions, Antonelli going 0.263s faster than Norris - driving an upgraded McLaren - in FP2 to head into today as the fastest driver.

It was largely a McLaren and Mercedes show at the top of the times, with only Red Bull's Max Verstappen able to get amongst the four Mercedes-powered cars, finishing third and ahead of both George Russell and Oscar Piastri yesterday afternoon. The Dutchman was nonetheless frustrated by some "unacceptable" issues with his car on Friday.

Ferrari were worse - Lewis Hamilton a few tenths faster than Charles Leclerc, but still 0.4s off the pace of Antonelli. Leclerc said afterwards that the feud between himself and Hamilton that erupted in Mexico is now "settled". The Monegasque was also caught up in an incident with Haas debutant Rafael Camara, for which the Brazilian was reprimanded.

Antonelli has already wrapped up the drivers' title ahead of this weekend, but the constructor crown is still up for grabs. Mercedes has a chance to seal its eighth title this weekend.