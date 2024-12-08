2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - As it happened

It's time for the 24th and final round of the 2024 F1 season.

It's going to be an emotional one with Lewis Hamilton bowing out of Mercedes at the end of the race at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Similarly, we say goodbye (for now at least) to Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu and Kevin Magnussen.

It could also be Sergio Perez's last race in F1, with Red Bull reportedly set to replace the Mexican with Liam Lawson for next year.

In terms of the on-track action, McLaren are 21 points ahead of Ferrari, and they could win their first F1 constructors' title since 1998.

The action kicks off at 1pm UK time.