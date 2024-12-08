2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - As it happened
A recap of what happened in the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
It's time for the 24th and final round of the 2024 F1 season.
It's going to be an emotional one with Lewis Hamilton bowing out of Mercedes at the end of the race at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Similarly, we say goodbye (for now at least) to Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu and Kevin Magnussen.
It could also be Sergio Perez's last race in F1, with Red Bull reportedly set to replace the Mexican with Liam Lawson for next year.
In terms of the on-track action, McLaren are 21 points ahead of Ferrari, and they could win their first F1 constructors' title since 1998.
The action kicks off at 1pm UK time.
Norris, Sainz, Leclerc, Hamilton, Russell, Verstappen, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Alonso and Piastri.
He overtakes Russell on the final lap!
Norris takes the win in Abu Dhabi which means McLaren are the constructors' champions.
Norris starts his final lap, with McLaren set to win the constructors' title.
Hamilton is within a second of Russell in the fight for fourth.
Norris is 7.6s ahead of Sainz with two laps to go. The constructors' championship is going to McLaren as it stands.
Hamilton is now 2.2s behind his teammate for fourth.
Norris is 7.5s ahead of Sainz now.
4.8s between the two Mercedes drivers now with six laps to go.
There's now just 6.3s between Russell and Hamilton.
Norris is 5.8s ahead of Sainz. Leclerc, Russell and Hamilton complete the top five.
As it stands, McLaren are taking the constructors' title. Alpine are beating Haas to sixth as well.
He's now just 8.6s behind Russell with 11 laps to go.
There's now six seconds between Norris and Sainz.
There's now 10.4s between Russell and Hamilton with 12 laps to go.
Norris, Sainz, Leclerc, Russell, Hamilton, Gasly, Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Albon and Tsunoda.
He's on a charge on the medium tyres. He has 14.2s to make up on Russell to finish fourth.
His lead over Sainz is now up to 4.6s.
There's 4.0s between the top two at the moment. Leclerc is running 20.3s behind his teammate.
Norris, Sainz, Leclerc, Russell, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Verstappen, Albon and Zhou.
It's 2.9s between the top two now with Norris opening up his lead over Sainz. It's still looking for McLaren in the constructors' championship.
He rejoins in seventh on new mediums. Could he finish on the podium here?
Norris, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Russell, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Piastri and Verstappen.
Out of the race: Bottas, Colapinto and Perez.
Bottas has hit the side of Magnussen. Damage to both cars.
"Could we ask for 20 seconds? Stupid idiots," he says over team radio.