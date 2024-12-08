F1
F1

2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - As it happened

A recap of what happened in the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It's time for the 24th and final round of the 2024 F1 season.

It's going to be an emotional one with Lewis Hamilton bowing out of Mercedes at the end of the race at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Similarly, we say goodbye (for now at least) to Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu and Kevin Magnussen.

It could also be Sergio Perez's last race in F1, with Red Bull reportedly set to replace the Mexican with Liam Lawson for next year.

In terms of the on-track action, McLaren are 21 points ahead of Ferrari, and they could win their first F1 constructors' title since 1998.

The action kicks off at 1pm UK time.

08 Dec 2024
14:40
The full results

The full order from Abu Dhabi - the final race of the season

The start of Abu Dhabi
14:32
Top 10

Norris, Sainz, Leclerc, Hamilton, Russell, Verstappen, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Alonso and Piastri.

14:31
Hamilton goes fourth

He overtakes Russell on the final lap!

14:31
Norris wins

Norris takes the win in Abu Dhabi which means McLaren are the constructors' champions. 

14:29
Final lap

Norris starts his final lap, with McLaren set to win the constructors' title.

14:28
Hamilton in DRS range of Russell

Hamilton is within a second of Russell in the fight for fourth.

14:27
Two laps to go

Norris is 7.6s ahead of Sainz with two laps to go. The constructors' championship is going to McLaren as it stands. 

14:25
Three laps to go

Hamilton is now 2.2s behind his teammate for fourth.

14:23
Five laps to go

Norris is 7.5s ahead of Sainz now. 

14:22
Hamilton closes in

4.8s between the two Mercedes drivers now with six laps to go.

14:18
Mega pace from Hamilton

There's now just 6.3s between Russell and Hamilton.

14:16
10 laps to go

Norris is 5.8s ahead of Sainz. Leclerc, Russell and Hamilton complete the top five.

As it stands, McLaren are taking the constructors' title. Alpine are beating Haas to sixth as well. 

14:15
Hamilton is flying

He's now just 8.6s behind Russell with 11 laps to go.

14:14
Norris continues to increase his lead

There's now six seconds between Norris and Sainz.

14:13
Hamilton on a charge

There's now 10.4s between Russell and Hamilton with 12 laps to go.

14:10
The order on Lap 45

Norris, Sainz, Leclerc, Russell, Hamilton, Gasly, Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Albon and Tsunoda.

14:07
Hamilton up to fifth

He's on a charge on the medium tyres. He has 14.2s to make up on Russell to finish fourth. 

14:05
Norris continues to pull away

His lead over Sainz is now up to 4.6s.

14:03
Impressive pace from Norris

There's 4.0s between the top two at the moment. Leclerc is running 20.3s behind his teammate. 

14:01
The order on Lap 39

Norris, Sainz, Leclerc, Russell, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Verstappen, Albon and Zhou.

13:58
Norris pulling away from Sainz

It's 2.9s between the top two now with Norris opening up his lead over Sainz. It's still looking for McLaren in the constructors' championship.

13:56
Mercedes pit Hamilton

He rejoins in seventh on new mediums. Could he finish on the podium here? 

13:51
The order on Lap 32

Norris, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Russell, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Piastri and Verstappen. 

Out of the race: Bottas, Colapinto and Perez.

13:50
Debris on track

Bottas has hit the side of Magnussen. Damage to both cars. 

13:49
Verstappen radio

"Could we ask for 20 seconds? Stupid idiots," he says over team radio. 

