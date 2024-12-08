2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Race Results

Results from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 24 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

The start of Abu Dhabi
Here are the full results from the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: 

PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team58 Laps
2Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari+5.832s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari+31.928s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+36.483s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+37.538s
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+49.847s
7Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+72.560s
8Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+75.554s
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+82.737s
10Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+83.821s
11Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing+1 Lap
12Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+1 Lap
13Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 Lap
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+1 Lap
15Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team+1 Lap
16Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+1 Lap
 Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 TeamDNF
 Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick SauberDNF
 Franco ColapintoARGWilliams RacingDNF
 Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull RacingDNF

Lando Norris has won the 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, meaning McLaren have won their first constructors' title since 1998.

Norris controlled the race from pole position to take the win.

It was a nervy race for McLaren after Oscar Piastri was spun at the first corner by Max Verstappen.

The two Ferraris finished on the podium but it wasn't enough to topple McLaren.

Lewis Hamilton overtook George Russell on the final lap in Abu Dhabi to finish fourth.

Hamilton celebrated his legendary Mercedes career with a feelgood moment upon the conclusion of the race.

Max Verstappen was restricted to sixth, and Oscar Piastri 10th, after they were both penalised by 10-second time penalties for separate incidents.

The final race of the 2024 season means F1 will wave goodbye to Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen and Guanyu Zhou.

Those three drivers have no race seat for 2025 and their careers at this level are likely over, although they may retain hope of finding a way back in the future.

Sergio Perez's future is also up for debate. He might not be back if Red Bull opt to replace him. Perez retired after a first-lap incident in Abu Dhabi.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

