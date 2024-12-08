2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Race Results
Results from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 24 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Here are the full results from the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|58 Laps
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+5.832s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+31.928s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+36.483s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+37.538s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+49.847s
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+72.560s
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+75.554s
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+82.737s
|10
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+83.821s
|11
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|+1 Lap
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|13
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 Lap
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|15
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|DNF
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|DNF
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|DNF
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|DNF
Lando Norris has won the 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, meaning McLaren have won their first constructors' title since 1998.
Norris controlled the race from pole position to take the win.
It was a nervy race for McLaren after Oscar Piastri was spun at the first corner by Max Verstappen.
The two Ferraris finished on the podium but it wasn't enough to topple McLaren.
Lewis Hamilton overtook George Russell on the final lap in Abu Dhabi to finish fourth.
Hamilton celebrated his legendary Mercedes career with a feelgood moment upon the conclusion of the race.
Max Verstappen was restricted to sixth, and Oscar Piastri 10th, after they were both penalised by 10-second time penalties for separate incidents.
The final race of the 2024 season means F1 will wave goodbye to Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen and Guanyu Zhou.
Those three drivers have no race seat for 2025 and their careers at this level are likely over, although they may retain hope of finding a way back in the future.
Sergio Perez's future is also up for debate. He might not be back if Red Bull opt to replace him. Perez retired after a first-lap incident in Abu Dhabi.