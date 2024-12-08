Here are the full results from the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 58 Laps 2 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari +5.832s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari +31.928s 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +36.483s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +37.538s 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +49.847s 7 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +72.560s 8 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +75.554s 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +82.737s 10 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +83.821s 11 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing +1 Lap 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team +1 Lap 13 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 Lap 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +1 Lap 15 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 Lap 16 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +1 Lap Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team DNF Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber DNF Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing DNF Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing DNF

Lando Norris has won the 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, meaning McLaren have won their first constructors' title since 1998.

Norris controlled the race from pole position to take the win.

It was a nervy race for McLaren after Oscar Piastri was spun at the first corner by Max Verstappen.

The two Ferraris finished on the podium but it wasn't enough to topple McLaren.

Lewis Hamilton overtook George Russell on the final lap in Abu Dhabi to finish fourth.

Hamilton celebrated his legendary Mercedes career with a feelgood moment upon the conclusion of the race.

Max Verstappen was restricted to sixth, and Oscar Piastri 10th, after they were both penalised by 10-second time penalties for separate incidents.

The final race of the 2024 season means F1 will wave goodbye to Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen and Guanyu Zhou.

Those three drivers have no race seat for 2025 and their careers at this level are likely over, although they may retain hope of finding a way back in the future.

Sergio Perez's future is also up for debate. He might not be back if Red Bull opt to replace him. Perez retired after a first-lap incident in Abu Dhabi.