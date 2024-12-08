Lando Norris resists Ferrari duo for Abu Dhabi win as McLaren claim F1 title

McLaren beat Ferrari to F1 title as Lando Norris wins finale, reports Lewis Larkam in Abu Dhabi.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris single-handedly kept the Ferraris at bay to win the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and clinch F1 constructors’ championship glory for McLaren.

Norris’s fourth win of the season was enough to seal McLaren’s first constructors’ world title triumph since 1998, and their first championship win of any kind since 2008.

Ferrari put in a stern challenge but second place for Carlos Sainz, and a stunning recovery drive from Charles Leclerc to complete the podium in third, was not enough as the Italian outfit fell shy of ending their 16-year title drought.

Lewis Hamilton impressively fought back from 16th on the grid to claim fourth on his Mercedes farewell before completing his blockbuster switch to Ferrari, passing teammate George Russell on the 58th and final lap.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s race was ruined by a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision with Oscar Piastri’s McLaren at the start, but the four-time world champion was able to battle his way back up to sixth.

Alpine secured sixth place in the constructors’ championship as Pierre Gasly finished seventh, fending off Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Piastri completed the points-scoring positions in ninth and 10th respectively.

Sergio Perez’s expected last race for Red Bull ended in disappointment on the opening lap as he was spun out by Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas.

The Mexican, who is set to be replaced by current RB driver Liam Lawson for 2025, had to retire on the opening lap with damage picked up in the incident, which brought out an early Virtual Safety Car. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
5h ago
Ferrari ‘hurt’ by narrow loss to McLaren as F1 title wait goes on
It was close but no cigar for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi
It was close but no cigar for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi
F1
News
6h ago
Revealed: FIA detail Max Verstappen’s ‘community service’ punishment for swearing
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
7h ago
‘Next year will be my year’ - Lando Norris fires bold warning to Max Verstappen
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
7h ago
George Russell hails Lewis Hamilton after epic last-lap battle: “He deserved it”
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
8h ago
Max Verstappen’s ‘paternity leave’ plan as he nears F1 race ban
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

More News

F1
News
8h ago
One F1 driver hit with a penalty he might never serve
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
F1
News
8h ago
Toto Wolff swerves question about signing Max Verstappen after row
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
8h ago
My big Ducati regret - “sometimes I didn’t rise to the situation”
Ducati
Ducati
F1
News
9h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s tear-jerking reaction to final ‘Hammer time’ radio call
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
9h ago
“Marc Marquez will want to control the Ducati garage!”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez