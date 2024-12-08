Raging Max Verstappen’s radio moan criticised by Martin Brundle

Max Verstappen’s angry radio message during the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was given short shrift by Martin Brundle.

The Red Bull driver was hit with a 10-second time penalty by the FIA after a first-lap incident in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen made contact with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri which caused both cars to spin.

Later in the race, Verstappen complained via team radio: “Could we ask for 20 seconds? Stupid idiots.”

Sky Sports’ Brundle reacted during his commentary: “You can’t say that about the referees. You can’t say that, that’s just not fair.

“They are applying the regulations.

“Don’t run into other people, then you won’t get the penalties.”

Commentator David Croft said to Brundle: “I understand the emotions. I understand that he’s annoyed. But he’s a four-time world champion and it won’t make any difference to his finishing position in the championship.

“He’s the one who steamed down the inside, and made contact with another car!

“Come on Max. You are bigger than that, and better than that.”

Brundle added: “He understeered wide, when he got there.

“The great Ayrton Senna used to say that if you don’t go for a gap, you are no longer a racing driver.”

Verstappen finished P6 in Abu Dhabi.

Max Verstappen criticised in Abu Dhabi

The first-lap incident at the Yas Marina Circuit, and Verstappen’s irritated response to being punished, is his latest transgression.

Although the Red Bull driver fiercely fought off Lando Norris’ competition to wrap up his fourth consecutive F1 drivers’ title, particularly with a brilliant drive in Brazil, he has come under criticism.

Verstappen and Mercedes’ George Russell had a feisty war of words this week, caused by an incident in Qatar last weekend.

Verstappen lost pole position in Qatar with a one-lap grid penalty inflicted by the FIA, which benefited Russell. Verstappen blamed Russell for his penalty.

His aggressive driving has also been scrutinised in recent rounds, when it became clear that his RB20 was no longer the beast that it once was.

Another victorious season has ended in Abu Dhabi but still with question marks over Verstappen’s driving, under the FIA’ watchful eye.