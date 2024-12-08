Despondent Sergio Perez delivers blunt response to 'resign' question

Sergio Perez insists he has no intention of walking away from his Red Bull F1 contract.

The Mexican is expected to lose his Red Bull seat to Liam Lawson for next season, despite holding a contract covering the 2025 and 2026 campaigns.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has hinted that the team would leave the decision down to Perez, who has continually reiterated that he is confident he will retain his seat next year, citing his contract.

A meeting of Red Bull's shareholders is expected to take place following this weekend's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where a final decision will be made.

After being taken out on the opening lap of Sunday's finale, Perez admitted he does not know what his future holds.

"Well at the moment I don’t know," Perez said. "I just know I’ve got a contract to race this year, unless something changes in the coming days that’s going to be the situation next year."

He added: "I’ve got a contract which I signed earlier in the year to race for the team for the next two years. So we’ll see what happens and how the conversation goes in the coming days."

Perez acknowledges Red Bull talks

For the first time, Perez did acknowledge that discussions are taken place about his future, and that he could be left without a drive.

There have been rumours that Perez could move into an ambassador role for Red Bull, but he refused to comment directly on such speculation.

"We are talking to try and see what’s best moving forwards," he said. "We’ll see what happens in the coming days.

"We will discuss what’s the situation from both parties if we are able to reach an agreement. If not, like I say, I have a contact for next year."

Asked if he has any intention of resigning, Perez replied bluntly: "No."