Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri hit with time penalties at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

FIA dish out punishments in Abu Dhabi

F1
F1

Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri were penalised with 10-second time penalties at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen was given the first punishment from the FIA for causing a collision with Piastri on the first lap.

Both the Red Bull and the McLaren spun on the first corner when they made contact.

"Move of a world champion, that," Piastri said via team radio after pitting.

Martin Brundle’s verdict for Sky Sports was: "Max didn't really need to do that.

"It's so unfair of Max. They are not in the championship. He's won his championship.

"To put such a risky move? I know it's the first lap of a grand prix, there was a gap. Piastri, would he know he would lunge like that?

"It just wasn't necessary and hasn't done Verstappen any good either."

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said: "The penalty is appropriate. He wasn't fully alongside him.

“Now we are focusing on recovery and Lando is looking good up front.”

Brown said about his nerves: "It hasn't helped, that's for sure."

Piastri was then hit with a 10-second time penalty too, for causing the contact which gave Franco Colapinto’s Williams a punctured tyre.

Verstappen was restricted to finishing sixth in Abu Dhabi, while Piastri was 10th. Piastri's teammate Lando Norris won the grand prix, and McLaren won the constructors' title.

Max Verstappen driving style scrutinised

McLaren are vying for the constructors' title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen has already wrapped up the 2024 drivers' title, his fourth in a row.

But the season-finale comes amid controversy surrounding Verstappen and his row with Mercedes' George Russell.

They fell out over an FIA decision in Qatar to penalise Verstappen, which he blamed Russell for.

The Red Bull driver has come under scrutiny for his driving style in recent weeks, with the McLarens challenging him frequently.

His latest F1 championship has been the most competitive, with Verstappen forced to fend off Lando Norris' late challenge.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
48m ago
Ferrari ‘hurt’ by narrow loss to McLaren as F1 title wait goes on
It was close but no cigar for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi
It was close but no cigar for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi
F1
News
56m ago
Revealed: FIA detail Max Verstappen’s ‘community service’ punishment for swearing
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
2h ago
‘Next year will be my year’ - Lando Norris fires bold warning to Max Verstappen
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
2h ago
George Russell hails Lewis Hamilton after epic last-lap battle: “He deserved it”
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
3h ago
Max Verstappen’s ‘paternity leave’ plan as he nears F1 race ban
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

More News

F1
News
3h ago
One F1 driver hit with a penalty he might never serve
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
F1
News
3h ago
Toto Wolff swerves question about signing Max Verstappen after row
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
3h ago
My big Ducati regret - “sometimes I didn’t rise to the situation”
Ducati
Ducati
F1
News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s tear-jerking reaction to final ‘Hammer time’ radio call
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
4h ago
“Marc Marquez will want to control the Ducati garage!”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez