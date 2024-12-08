Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri hit with time penalties at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri were penalised with 10-second time penalties at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen was given the first punishment from the FIA for causing a collision with Piastri on the first lap.

Both the Red Bull and the McLaren spun on the first corner when they made contact.

"Move of a world champion, that," Piastri said via team radio after pitting.

Martin Brundle’s verdict for Sky Sports was: "Max didn't really need to do that.

"It's so unfair of Max. They are not in the championship. He's won his championship.

"To put such a risky move? I know it's the first lap of a grand prix, there was a gap. Piastri, would he know he would lunge like that?

"It just wasn't necessary and hasn't done Verstappen any good either."

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said: "The penalty is appropriate. He wasn't fully alongside him.

“Now we are focusing on recovery and Lando is looking good up front.”

Brown said about his nerves: "It hasn't helped, that's for sure."

Piastri was then hit with a 10-second time penalty too, for causing the contact which gave Franco Colapinto’s Williams a punctured tyre.

Verstappen was restricted to finishing sixth in Abu Dhabi, while Piastri was 10th. Piastri's teammate Lando Norris won the grand prix, and McLaren won the constructors' title.

Max Verstappen driving style scrutinised

McLaren are vying for the constructors' title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen has already wrapped up the 2024 drivers' title, his fourth in a row.

But the season-finale comes amid controversy surrounding Verstappen and his row with Mercedes' George Russell.

They fell out over an FIA decision in Qatar to penalise Verstappen, which he blamed Russell for.

The Red Bull driver has come under scrutiny for his driving style in recent weeks, with the McLarens challenging him frequently.

His latest F1 championship has been the most competitive, with Verstappen forced to fend off Lando Norris' late challenge.