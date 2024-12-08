Sergio Perez out on first lap of expected last F1 race for Red Bull

Sergio Perez ends likely final Red Bull F1 race with retirement, writes Lewis Larkam in Abu Dhabi.

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez has retired from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - what is expected to be his last F1 race for Red Bull. 

The Mexican, who is expected to lose his Red Bull seat at the end of the season and be replaced by Liam Lawson for 2025, was taken out on the opening lap of Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. 

Perez was tagged into a spin by Sauber's Valtteri Bottas at Turn 6 and could not get his Red Bull restarted. 

It marks a hugely disappointing end to his season - and likely conclusion to his Red Bull career. 

"I didn’t see Valtteri," the retired Perez responded with the grand prix still going on. 

"As I was doing the corner I was hit very late on the rear. Then I lost drive. 

"But I think the drive was already an issue before that because every time I was shifting up I was losing drive so I think there was something related to that already."

Sergio Perez future in doubt

Christian Horner has previously said Perez would be left to his 'own conclusions' to decide his Red Bull future.

But Perez has not publically implied that he would step aside yet.

A Red Bull shareholders meeting is planned for later this month where Perez's race seat will be discussed.

Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda are ready-made replacements in their RB sister team.

Interest in Williams' Franco Colapinto has cooled.

Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar could step into F1, in the RB team, if Perez loses his seat.

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
20m ago
‘Next year will be my year’ - Lando Norris fires bold warning to Max Verstappen
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
22m ago
George Russell hails Lewis Hamilton after epic last-lap battle: “He deserved it”
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
59m ago
Max Verstappen’s ‘paternity leave’ plan as he nears F1 race ban
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
1h ago
One F1 driver hit with a penalty he might never serve
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
F1
News
1h ago
Toto Wolff swerves question about signing Max Verstappen after row
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

More News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
My big Ducati regret - “sometimes I didn’t rise to the situation”
Ducati
Ducati
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s tear-jerking reaction to final ‘Hammer time’ radio call
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
2h ago
“Marc Marquez will want to control the Ducati garage!”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
2h ago
Charles Leclerc reacts to Lewis Hamilton’s Abu Dhabi recovery: “He will never lose it”
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
F1
News
2h ago
Mercedes chiefs tip off Ferrari: “Lewis Hamilton has clearly still got it”
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton