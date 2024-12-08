Sergio Perez out on first lap of expected last F1 race for Red Bull

Sergio Perez has retired from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - what is expected to be his last F1 race for Red Bull.

The Mexican, who is expected to lose his Red Bull seat at the end of the season and be replaced by Liam Lawson for 2025, was taken out on the opening lap of Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Perez was tagged into a spin by Sauber's Valtteri Bottas at Turn 6 and could not get his Red Bull restarted.

It marks a hugely disappointing end to his season - and likely conclusion to his Red Bull career.

"I didn’t see Valtteri," the retired Perez responded with the grand prix still going on.

"As I was doing the corner I was hit very late on the rear. Then I lost drive.

"But I think the drive was already an issue before that because every time I was shifting up I was losing drive so I think there was something related to that already."

Sergio Perez future in doubt

Christian Horner has previously said Perez would be left to his 'own conclusions' to decide his Red Bull future.

But Perez has not publically implied that he would step aside yet.

A Red Bull shareholders meeting is planned for later this month where Perez's race seat will be discussed.

Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda are ready-made replacements in their RB sister team.

Interest in Williams' Franco Colapinto has cooled.

Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar could step into F1, in the RB team, if Perez loses his seat.