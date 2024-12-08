2024 F1 Abu Dhabi postseason test: How to watch, and who’s driving?

The 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi postseason test will bring an end to this year’s action.

On Tuesday December 10, two days after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, drivers and teams will be back at the Yas Marina Circuit.

It is an important date on the calendar with all eyes on 2025 already.

What is the F1 Abu Dhabi postseason test?

A test after the final grand prix goes back as far as 2009. It has been held in Abu Dhabi every year since 2010.

F1 teams will run their 2024 cars for the final time, seeking a last bit of information before turning their attention to next year’s machine.

Some drivers will appear for the first time with the new team that they will officially join from 2025.

For those drivers wearing their new colours and testing their new team’s car, it is a vital day of preparation.

Not every F1 driver is obliged to take part.

Each team will give one of its cars to a young driver (defined by having no more than two grand prix starts).

Their other car is for a driver with a superlicence and must be used for Pirelli tyre testing.

However, if they choose, a team can run both of its full-time drivers by splitting duties and track time.

Who is driving at the F1 Abu Dhabi postseason test?

Crucially, Lewis Hamilton will not drive a Ferrari for the first time. His debut for his new team must wait until next year.

Hamilton remains contracted to Mercedes for the rest of this year and must still complete some promotional duties for his current team, before exiting.

Hamilton had said he was in two minds about driving for Ferrari at the test. Ultimately, the decision has been taken out of his hands.

Some drivers will drive for their new teams.

Carlos Sainz will turn out for Williams, Nico Hulkenberg for Sauber. Esteban Ocon will debut for Haas.

Interestingly, Yuki Tsunoda will drive the Red Bull for its Pirelli tyre test - perhaps a hint about potentially replacing Sergio Perez?

Some top names are not expected to drive at all. These include Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

How to watch F1 Abu Dhabi postseason test?

The F1 Abu Dhabi postseason test is not televised.

The best way to follow the action is via’s Crash.net’s live blog which will include all the key information, lap times and photos from the day.