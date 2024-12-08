Conspiracy shot down over Mercedes’ treatment of Lewis Hamilton at their last race

Nico Rosberg has quelled a conspiracy theory about Mercedes’ recent treatment of Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton is set for the final race as a Mercedes driver at today’s F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It will bring to an end a stunning stint where he won six of his seven drivers’ titles.

Mercedes fuming after Abu Dhabi qualifying

But Hamilton must start his final grand prix in a Mercedes from 16th on the grid.

He qualified only in 18th, then benefitted from grid penalties, after running over a bollard in the final sector of Q1 on Saturday.

Toto Wolff fumed at “idiotic, inexcusable” decisions which left Hamilton toiling near the back of the grid.

Rosberg told Sky Sports about Wolff: “For him, it’s better to go alone to his room, and sit on his chair for a bit, without seeing anybody.

“That’s my impression.

“He should take half an hour, let them have their meeting, then go afterwards for a conversation.

“He would overreact, certainly. So it’s better that he stays away for a while.”

Rosberg then addressed unfounded claims that Hamilton, who has been comprehensively out-qualified by teammate George Russell this year, has not been given equal treatment by Mercedes since announcing he would join Ferrari in 2025.

“There is the pressure of the world on this situation,” Rosberg said.

“There are voices that the team are looking more towards George, because Lewis is out on his way out.

“It’s not real! The team gave both drivers, until the very end, the same opportunity.

“It’s important for Toto to show that he is supporting Lewis until the very last moment.

“To get it so wrong is horrible, a horrible ending.

“It was a celebratory weekend and there was a chance to get on the podium. It would have been a special send-off.”

Toto Wolff 'wanted one last good memory'

Danica Patrick added: “You could feel the weight of the relationship that they’ve had for so long on this last race.

“The fact that they were fast, to have that chance at a podium would’ve been a beautiful send-off. To see that slip away…

“You feel his heart, and how much he cares, how much he wanted one last good memory.”

Hamilton and Mercedes’ joint legacy is the greatest in Formula 1 history.

Next year he will aim for a record eighth drivers’ title in the famous red of Ferrari.

Hamilton has spent three seasons in an under-performing Mercedes during Red Bull’s latest era of dominance.