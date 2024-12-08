Four F1 drivers set for their last grand prix today?

Today could be the last time we see four F1 drivers compete in a grand prix.

The F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the season-finale for 2024, and next year’s 2025 F1 driver line-up will have a new feel.

Which drivers will exit F1 after Abu Dhabi GP?

Valtteri Bottas has been left with no race seat for 2025.

He is hoping to again score points for Sauber on his final outing, telling Sky Sports: “It is satisfying but it’s late in the season to get the upgrade!

“People say you’re only as good as your last race? Hopefully we have a good one…

“There is emotion. It’s a different feeling because there is uncertainty about what’s next.

“In the car, nothing changes. But before and after, it’s a bit weird.”

Sauber, who will evolve into Audi in 2026, have opted to sign Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg and promote Formula 2’s Gabriel Bortoleto next season.

It means veteran Bottas was left with nowhere to go, and he might return to Mercedes as a reserve driver.

Bottas won 10 grands prix for Mercedes during his pomp.

Bottas’ current Sauber teammate Guanyu Zhou will also race for potentially the last time today.

Zhou was the first Formula 1 driver from China, making history with his 2022 arrival.

But Sauber’s decision to choose two new drivers for 2025 mean he will also be without a race seat. Zhou, at least, is still only 25 so might dream of a comeback.

Sergio Perez’s future at stake

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez might also be racing for the last time.

His future has been scrutinised all season but Christian Horner, the Red Bull boss, is no longer promising that Perez will return.

Despite being contracted for next year, it is widely anticipated within the F1 paddock that he won’t be representing Red Bull after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

A shareholders meeting is expected after the season concludes to formally decide Perez’s fate.

Horner insisted he would be left to his ‘own conclusions’ in a cryptic statement about what comes next for Perez.

His inability to score points this season is a big reason for Red Bull being overthrown in the constructors’ championship by McLaren and Ferrari.

Kevin Magnussen left out

F1 veteran Kevin Magnussen will also wave goodbye to the paddock on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

Haas have opted to promote rookie Ollie Bearman next year, and have signed Alpine’s Esteban Ocon.

That call brings an end to Magnussen’s time with Haas, and despite his efforts he has found no alternative for next year.

Magnussen, 32, has driven in F1 for nine seasons.

He has penned a deal with BMW to race sportscars next year.