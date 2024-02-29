Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 sends sparks flying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir,
2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Free Practice - As it happened

A recap of everything that happened in practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Thursday.

The 2024 F1 season kicks off this weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit with Max Verstappen looking to defend his title.

Verstappen dominated last season with 19 victories in 22 races and already, many are tipping him and Red Bull to retain both titles with relative ease.

The battle behind Verstappen is likely to be close with Mercedes and Ferrari finding gains over the winter, while McLaren and Aston Martin are thought to be close behind in the pecking order.

There are various intriguing storylines off-track such as Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari and how that will impact his relationship with Mercedes, while Christian Horner has been cleared following an independent investigation into alleged misconduct. 

29 Feb 2024
16:14
That's a wrap

That concludes our coverage of the two free practice sessions on Thursday. Keep across Crash.net for all of the paddock reaction to the first day of official running in 2024.

16:12
FP2 report

It was a Mercedes 1-2 in second practice in Bahrain.

But how what happened? Read our FP2 report.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 sends sparks flying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix,
16:07
FP2 results

The full order from second practice in Bahrain 

Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Practice
16:03
Chequered flag

Hamilton fastest in FP2 ahead of Russell, Alonso, Sainz and Piastri.

15:51
Into the final 10 minutes

Hamilton, Russell, Alonso, Sainz, Piastri, Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Leclerc and Perez is the current order.

15:49
Some more race times

Verstappen: 1m36.632s

Hamilton: 1m36.866s

Russell: 1m36.860s

Leclerc: 1m36.636s

Piastri: 1m36.962s

15:44
Race simulations

Everyone is now out there running on heavy fuel.

Verstappen's last lap was a 1m36.714s, while Hamilton did a 1m37.016s. Perez 1m36.966s. 

15:39
Order after the qualifying simulations

Hamilton, Russell, Alonso, Sainz, Piastri, Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Leclerc and Perez.

15:35
Alonso breaks into the top three now

A 1m30.660s puts him 0.3s off Hamilton's top time.

15:34
Leclerc radio

"They are all fuc**** sleeping tonight" - more traffic for Leclerc

15:32
It's a Mercedes 1-2

Russell makes it a Mercedes 1-2, 0.2s off his teammate after setting the fastest final sector of anyone. 

Still early days but very encouraging for them.

15:31
Verstappen only fourth

The reigning world champion only manages the fourth-fastest time after a scrappy final sector. 

Hamilton, Sainz, Piastri, Verstappen and Hulkenberg is the top five.

15:27
Hamilton improves again

A 1m30.374s now for the seven-time world champion, 0.4s ahead of Sainz.

15:26
Piastri moves up the order

The McLaren driver goes third overall, less than a tenth shy of Hamilton.

15:24
Strong lap from Hulkenberg

He's moved into second on the softs now, just a tenth off Hamilton's top time.

15:20
Another Verstappen complaint

"I have too much air coming through my helmet". 

15:19
Small improvement

Verstappen slots into third on his latest soft tyre effort to move ahead of Leclerc. Still nowhere near Hamilton's 1m30.751s from earlier.

A mighty benchmark so far - but expect all teams to do another soft tyre run before focusing on high fuel running.

15:18
On top in FP2
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
15:12
Verstappen

The reigning world champion's first time of the afternoon puts him fourth overall, 0.4s off Hamilton's early benchmark.

Leclerc has just gone third in the Ferrari. 

15:10
Order after 10 minutes

Hamilton, Alonso, Leclerc, Perez, Stroll, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Gasly and Ocon.

15:07
Good lap by Alonso

He slots into second having set the best middle sector of anyone. He's still 0.3s off Hamilton's impressive early time.

15:05
Hamilton takes to the top

Mercedes' impressive pace continues as Hamilton takes to the top with a 1m30.751s, 0.8s clear of Perez.

15:01
A mixture of tyres

A number of drivers have already opted for the red-marked softs: Hulkenberg, Ocon, Magnussen, Gasly, Sainz, Perez and Leclerc. 

15:00
FP2 is underway

Bottas, Zhou and Hulkenberg are the first drivers out on track for the second practice session in Bahrain.

14:51
What happened in FP1

Read what happened in the first practice session of the year here with our report by Lewis Larkam, who is on the ground in Bahrain this weekend.

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Practice
