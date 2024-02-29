That concludes our coverage of the two free practice sessions on Thursday. Keep across Crash.net for all of the paddock reaction to the first day of official running in 2024.
2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Free Practice - As it happened
A recap of everything that happened in practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Thursday.
- How to watch F1 Bahrain Grand Prix practice today: Live stream for free
- Which F1 team has brought the biggest upgrade to the Bahrain GP?
The 2024 F1 season kicks off this weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit with Max Verstappen looking to defend his title.
Verstappen dominated last season with 19 victories in 22 races and already, many are tipping him and Red Bull to retain both titles with relative ease.
The battle behind Verstappen is likely to be close with Mercedes and Ferrari finding gains over the winter, while McLaren and Aston Martin are thought to be close behind in the pecking order.
There are various intriguing storylines off-track such as Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari and how that will impact his relationship with Mercedes, while Christian Horner has been cleared following an independent investigation into alleged misconduct.
It was a Mercedes 1-2 in second practice in Bahrain.
But how what happened? Read our FP2 report.
Hamilton fastest in FP2 ahead of Russell, Alonso, Sainz and Piastri.
Hamilton, Russell, Alonso, Sainz, Piastri, Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Leclerc and Perez is the current order.
Verstappen: 1m36.632s
Hamilton: 1m36.866s
Russell: 1m36.860s
Leclerc: 1m36.636s
Piastri: 1m36.962s
Everyone is now out there running on heavy fuel.
Verstappen's last lap was a 1m36.714s, while Hamilton did a 1m37.016s. Perez 1m36.966s.
Hamilton, Russell, Alonso, Sainz, Piastri, Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Leclerc and Perez.
A 1m30.660s puts him 0.3s off Hamilton's top time.
"They are all fuc**** sleeping tonight" - more traffic for Leclerc
Russell makes it a Mercedes 1-2, 0.2s off his teammate after setting the fastest final sector of anyone.
Still early days but very encouraging for them.
The reigning world champion only manages the fourth-fastest time after a scrappy final sector.
Hamilton, Sainz, Piastri, Verstappen and Hulkenberg is the top five.
A 1m30.374s now for the seven-time world champion, 0.4s ahead of Sainz.
The McLaren driver goes third overall, less than a tenth shy of Hamilton.
He's moved into second on the softs now, just a tenth off Hamilton's top time.
"I have too much air coming through my helmet".
Verstappen slots into third on his latest soft tyre effort to move ahead of Leclerc. Still nowhere near Hamilton's 1m30.751s from earlier.
A mighty benchmark so far - but expect all teams to do another soft tyre run before focusing on high fuel running.
The reigning world champion's first time of the afternoon puts him fourth overall, 0.4s off Hamilton's early benchmark.
Leclerc has just gone third in the Ferrari.
Hamilton, Alonso, Leclerc, Perez, Stroll, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Gasly and Ocon.
He slots into second having set the best middle sector of anyone. He's still 0.3s off Hamilton's impressive early time.
Mercedes' impressive pace continues as Hamilton takes to the top with a 1m30.751s, 0.8s clear of Perez.
A number of drivers have already opted for the red-marked softs: Hulkenberg, Ocon, Magnussen, Gasly, Sainz, Perez and Leclerc.
Bottas, Zhou and Hulkenberg are the first drivers out on track for the second practice session in Bahrain.
Read what happened in the first practice session of the year here with our report by Lewis Larkam, who is on the ground in Bahrain this weekend.