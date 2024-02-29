2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Free Practice - As it happened

The 2024 F1 season kicks off this weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit with Max Verstappen looking to defend his title.

Verstappen dominated last season with 19 victories in 22 races and already, many are tipping him and Red Bull to retain both titles with relative ease.

The battle behind Verstappen is likely to be close with Mercedes and Ferrari finding gains over the winter, while McLaren and Aston Martin are thought to be close behind in the pecking order.

There are various intriguing storylines off-track such as Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari and how that will impact his relationship with Mercedes, while Christian Horner has been cleared following an independent investigation into alleged misconduct.