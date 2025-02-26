2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - LIVE UPDATES!

After a lengthy winter break, F1 pre-season testing is here with three days of running at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The grid for the 2025 F1 season has been transformed after Lewis Hamilton's seismic switch to Ferrari.

Eight of the 10 teams have new driver line ups for this season, with many expecting it to be the tightest season in F1 history, given the rules have remained stable over the winter.

Teams now have eight hours of on-track action available to them per day across the next three days as they prepare for the start of the 2025 F1 season, which kicks off in Australia on March 16.

Follow day one of the action from Bahrain here with the Crash.net F1 live blog.