2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates from the opening day of 2025 F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

After a lengthy winter break, F1 pre-season testing is here with three days of running at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The grid for the 2025 F1 season has been transformed after Lewis Hamilton's seismic switch to Ferrari.

Eight of the 10 teams have new driver line ups for this season, with many expecting it to be the tightest season in F1 history, given the rules have remained stable over the winter.

Teams now have eight hours of on-track action available to them per day across the next three days as they prepare for the start of the 2025 F1 season, which kicks off in Australia on March 16.

Follow day one of the action from Bahrain here with the Crash.net F1 live blog. 

26 Feb 2025
08:15
Lap times so far
2025 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing - Day One 
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m32.621s13
2Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m32.862s9
3Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m33.031s13
4Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.173s13
5Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m33.196s20
6Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m33.576s23
7Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m33.842s16
8Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m34.990s14
9Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m35.619s11
10Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 TeamNo Time Set6
08:08
Hamilton goes off the track

Hamilton runs wide on a recent lap before returning to the pit lane. He remains top of the timesheets.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

 

08:04
A moment for Hamilton

An oversteer moment for Hamilton but he's stormed to the top of the timesheets.

Hamilton has gone 0.2s clear of Albon as we head into the second hour of running on the opening day in Bahrain.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
07:59
Albon fastest now

Alex Albon has moved to the top of the timesheets now for Williams - a 1m32.862s for the Thai driver. 

The first hour of testing is nearly done and dusted. There's just 0.3s between the top four: Albon, Alonso, Lawson and Doohan.

07:54
A change at the top

Alonso goes fastest for Aston Martin - a 1m33.031s for the two-time world champion. That means there's 0.165s between the top two.

Tsunoda has moved into third for Racing Bulls, 0.5s off the pace.

07:48
Alonso into second

Alonso moves into second in his Aston Martin, just 0.163s off Doohan's top time.

In the last two seasons, Aston Martin have started the year well, before dropping off after struggling with in-season development.

For this year, at least, they will have Adrian Newey working for them - who starts work at Aston Martin next week.

Alonso
Alonso
07:42
Hamilton "gets feel" of new Ferrari

It's been a busy start to the day for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari. He was one of the first cars out on track, running with a huge aero rake.

This aero rake is used by teams to understand the air flow around their cars, particularly the front wing.

Read our full story here as Hamilton gets to work with Ferrari in Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton on track in Bahrain
Lewis Hamilton on track in Bahrain
07:31
Hulkenberg into second

Hulkenberg slots into second with a 1m35.062s, running on the medium tyres. 

The German has made the switch to Sauber from Haas for this year. Sauber finished bottom of the constructors' standings in 2024, scoring just four points. 

Nico Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg
07:27
Doohan leads the timesheets now

It's Doohan on top now for Alpine. The Australian has set a 1m33.196s, putting him 2.4s clear of Bearman.

07:10
Bottas back at Mercedes

10-time F1 race winner Valtteri Bottas is back at Mercedes as their test and reserve driver. Bottas will also mentor Kimi Antonelli during his rookie campaign.

The Finn hopes to make a return to the grid in 2026.

Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
07:07
Early times on the board

A few early times on the board - which are quite meaningless at this stage - but Lawson is on top of the order at the moment.

The Kiwi has set a 1m35.086s - a 1m31.344s from Verstappen was the fastest time on day one of testing in 2024.

07:03
Hamilton takes to the track

Hamilton appears in his Ferrari with a big aero rake fitted to his car. 

The seven-time world champion has had a busy winter with various tests with his new team in older machinery.

Hamilton
Hamilton
07:00
2025 F1 testing is underway

The first four hours of running in Bahrain is now underway!

This session will run until 11am UK time. There will be an hour break before all 10 teams will make a driver change for the afternoon session.

Kimi Antonelli in the Mercedes is the first driver out on track as the 2025 season kicks off.

06:41
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari allies

Here's Angela Cullen, Jerome D'Ambrosio and Fred Vasseur.

Lewis Hamilton has worked with all three before their link-up at Ferrari this year.

Angela Cullen
Angela Cullen
Ferrari
Ferrari
06:39
New teammates

Liam Lawson has replaced Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull seat, alongside Max Verstappen.

Red Bull
Red Bull
06:38
Lewis Hamilton arriving in Bahrain

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton is in action in today's morning session.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
06:36
Who's driving this morning?

All 10 teams will swap drivers in the lunch break - but here's who is driving this morning: 

McLaren: Piastri 

Ferrari: Hamilton

Red Bull: Lawson

Mercedes: Antonelli

Aston Martin: Alonso

Alpine: Doohan

Haas: Bearman

Racing Bulls: Tsunoda

Williams: Albon

Sauber: Hulkenberg 

06:34
F1 testing is here

Good morning and welcome to Crash.net's live blog for F1 pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The first four hours of running gets underway at 7am UK time, with Lewis Hamilton set to be in action for Ferrari.

It's going to be an exciting day as we get to see all 10 teams out on track at the same time as they prepare for the new campaign. 

Eight of the 10 teams have new driver line ups, with just McLaren and Aston Martin sticking with the same two drivers.

The grid features five rookies as well: Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes), Ollie Bearman (Haas), Isack Hadjar (RB), Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) and Jack Doohan (Alpine).

With limited testing time, the next three days will be crucial to these rookies.

We will be bringing you frequent updates and news from Bahrain as F1 2025 officially gets underway.

