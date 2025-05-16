|2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m16.545s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m16.577s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m16.597s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m16.599s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m16.641s
|6
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m16.696s
|7
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m16.905s
|8
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m16.922s
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m16.925s
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m16.998s
|11
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m17.032s
|12
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m17.077s
|13
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m17.094s
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m17.121s
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m17.286s
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m17.356s
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m17.373s
|18
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m17.446s
|19
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m17.641s
|20
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m17.662s
2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!
Live text coverage of Friday practice at the 2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
The seventh round of the 2025 F1 season takes place on 16-18 May at Imola with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
After three consecutive victories, Oscar Piastri has strengthened his position at the top of the F1 world championship, moving 16 points clear of McLaren teammate Lando Norris.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Mercedes' George Russell lost ground last time out but remain McLaren's closest challengers as they desperately seek to stay in a title race which is increasingly looking like becoming a two-horse race between the McLaren pair.
Following a dire start to the season, there is huge pressure facing Ferrari heading into the first of two home races on Italian soil. Will Lewis Hamilton's struggles continue, or will the seven-time world champion finally make a breakthrough with his tricky adaptation?
F1 teams are bringing the upgrades to the first European round of the campaign as they look to boost their competitive fortunes.
FP1 begins at 12.30pm BST, with FP2 taking place at 4pm BST.
That is indeed that for opening practice, with Oscar Piastri heading teammate Lando Norris in a McLaren 1-2.
An intriguing order in first practice at Imola, with the top five separated by less than a tenth of a second.
Gabriel Bortoleto has hit the wall at Turn 18. The Sauber driver confirms he is "okay" but his car is damaged and he is stuck in the gravel. The red flag comes out and that will signal the end of FP1 at Imola.
Max Verstappen has just been seen punching his steering wheel after being left visibly frustrated with wide moments which have ruined recent laps.
The reigning world champion is currently P7 and three tenths off the pace and is clearly unhappy with how his Red Bull is handling during the opening practice session.
Carlos Sainz has just gone third-fastest, underlining the impressive pace of his Williams. The Spaniard is just 0.052s slower than Piastri.
Meanwhile, teammate Alex Albon has had a few adventures on his latest laps by running wide and through the gravel at different parts of the track. He remains eighth.
An encouraging lap from Lewis Hamilton, who improves to P4 on new softs with a time that is just 0.096s slower than Oscar Piastri's best so far.
That is despite the seven-time world champion reporting that his Ferrari "won't stop" as he struggles under braking - particularly in the final sector.
Hamilton went P3 but was shuffled down a position when Lando Norris improved to make it a McLaren 1-2 behind his teammate.
Championship leader Oscar Piastri has gone fastest for the first time in FP1, with the McLaren driver going 0.054s faster than George Russell's Mercedes.
Charles Leclerc continues to complain about his helmet lifting on the straights.
"Helmet lift is horrible," the Monegasque reports over team radio.
Replays show Leclerc pushing his helmet down on the straight. He has returned to the pits so Ferrari can try and rectify the issue.
George Russell produces a huge lap to take top spot away from Lando Norris.
The Mercedes man goes over half a second clear with a 1m16.599s. Russell completed that lap on a second set of new softs. He has ran that much earlier than his rivals.
Max Verstappen completes his first flying lap on softs and only goes 11th. A big slide coming out of the final few corners won't have helped.
Another strong lap from Lando Norris, who pulls four tenths clear of the field with a 1m17.125s.
Interestingly, Gabriel Bortoleto has just popped up into second place for Sauber with a great lap on the medium tyres. Does that point towards the track ramping up?
A 1m17.491s puts Lando Norris on top of the early FP1 order for McLaren.
Norris is just 0.070s clear of Mercedes' George Russell, while Lewis Hamilton has improved to go P3 with a fastest overall middle sector.
Fernando Alonso sits fourth in his Aston Martin, with Charles Leclerc rounding out the top five in the other Ferrari.
Fernando Alonso has just gone fastest in his heavily upgraded Aston Martin.
The two-time world champion is two tenths clear of Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson and Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda.
Home hero Kimi Antonelli has set the early benchmark pace for Mercedes.
He produces a lap which is just 0.017 seconds faster than McLaren's Lando Norris, while Max Verstappen is third for Red Bull.
After missing media day so that he could rest and recover after feeling unwell, Charles Leclerc arrived at Imola overnight and has already hit the track in his upgraded Ferrari.
Green light at the end of the pitlane and the first hour of practice is go.
All F1 teams bar Williams and Sauber have brought upgrades to Imola.
Frontrunners McLaren, Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari are among those to run new parts in Friday practice.
McLaren and Ferrari have revised the rear corner of the car, while Red Bull have new sidepods and Mercedes have a new front wing, engine cover and front suspension.
Further down the order, Aston Martin are introducing a substantial package as they look to turnaround their fortunes.
There has been big changes at Alpine during the two-week break since Miami.
On the driver front, Jack Doohan has been replaced by Franco Colapinto after failing to score a point in the opening six races of the season.
Colapinto - who contested the final nine races of 2024 for Williams - will make his Alpine debut alongside Pierre Gasly this weekend at Imola following his promotion from reserve driver.
Doohan has returned to Alpine reserve while Colapinto prepares to contest the first of five races he has been signed on for as he looks to secure the seat for the rest of the campaign.
Meanwhile, Oliver Oakes resigned from his role as team principal following the Miami race, citing personal reasons, leaving the controversial Flavio Briatore as Alpine's de facto team boss.
Oscar Piastri has been in supreme form so far in 2025 to underline his status as the current favourite for the world championship.
The unflappable Australian has taken four wins from the opening six races to open up a 16-point advantage over McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who has not stood on the top step of the podium since the season-opener in Australia back in March.
Piastri has momentum on his side off the back of three consecutive victories with McLaren securing a dominant 1-2 last time out in Miami.
Can anyone halt Piastri's charge as we start the European leg of the 2025 campaign?
Good afternoon and welcome to our live text coverage of the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
F1 heads to Imola for the first race of the European leg of the season, and the first race of a triple header which continues on to Monaco next week, and then Barcelona.
We have two practice sessions coming up for you today. The first of which takes place between 12.30-1.30pm BST, with FP2 at 4-5pm BST.