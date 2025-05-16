2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!

The seventh round of the 2025 F1 season takes place on 16-18 May at Imola with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

After three consecutive victories, Oscar Piastri has strengthened his position at the top of the F1 world championship, moving 16 points clear of McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Mercedes' George Russell lost ground last time out but remain McLaren's closest challengers as they desperately seek to stay in a title race which is increasingly looking like becoming a two-horse race between the McLaren pair.

Following a dire start to the season, there is huge pressure facing Ferrari heading into the first of two home races on Italian soil. Will Lewis Hamilton's struggles continue, or will the seven-time world champion finally make a breakthrough with his tricky adaptation?

F1 teams are bringing the upgrades to the first European round of the campaign as they look to boost their competitive fortunes.

FP1 begins at 12.30pm BST, with FP2 taking place at 4pm BST.