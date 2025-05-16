Franco Colapinto
LIVE

2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!

Live text coverage of Friday practice at the 2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The seventh round of the 2025 F1 season takes place on 16-18 May at Imola with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. 

After three consecutive victories, Oscar Piastri has strengthened his position at the top of the F1 world championship, moving 16 points clear of McLaren teammate Lando Norris

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Mercedes' George Russell lost ground last time out but remain McLaren's closest challengers as they desperately seek to stay in a title race which is increasingly looking like becoming a two-horse race between the McLaren pair. 

Following a dire start to the season, there is huge pressure facing Ferrari heading into the first of two home races on Italian soil. Will Lewis Hamilton's struggles continue, or will the seven-time world champion finally make a breakthrough with his tricky adaptation? 

F1 teams are bringing the upgrades to the first European round of the campaign as they look to boost their competitive fortunes. 

FP1 begins at 12.30pm BST, with FP2 taking place at 4pm BST. 

16 May 2025
13:34
Full FP1 result
2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m16.545s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m16.577s
3Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m16.597s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m16.599s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m16.641s
6Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m16.696s
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m16.905s
8Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m16.922s
9Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m16.925s
10Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m16.998s
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m17.032s
12Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m17.077s
13Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m17.094s
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m17.121s
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m17.286s
16Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m17.356s
17Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m17.373s
18Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m17.446s
19Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m17.641s
20Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m17.662s
13:30
Chequered flag out with McLaren 1-2

That is indeed that for opening practice, with Oscar Piastri heading teammate Lando Norris in a McLaren 1-2. 

An intriguing order in first practice at Imola, with the top five separated by less than a tenth of a second. 

Oscar Piastri
13:29
Red flag as Bortoleto crashes!

Gabriel Bortoleto has hit the wall at Turn 18. The Sauber driver confirms he is "okay" but his car is damaged and he is stuck in the gravel. The red flag comes out and that will signal the end of FP1 at Imola. 

13:27
Frustrated Verstappen punches wheel

Max Verstappen has just been seen punching his steering wheel after being left visibly frustrated with wide moments which have ruined recent laps.

The reigning world champion is currently P7 and three tenths off the pace and is clearly unhappy with how his Red Bull is handling during the opening practice session. 

13:19
Sainz up to third as Albon goes off

Carlos Sainz has just gone third-fastest, underlining the impressive pace of his Williams. The Spaniard is just 0.052s slower than Piastri. 

Meanwhile, teammate Alex Albon has had a few adventures on his latest laps by running wide and through the gravel at different parts of the track. He remains eighth. 

13:11
Better lap from Hamilton

An encouraging lap from Lewis Hamilton, who improves to P4 on new softs with a time that is just 0.096s slower than Oscar Piastri's best so far. 

That is despite the seven-time world champion reporting that his Ferrari "won't stop" as he struggles under braking - particularly in the final sector. 

Hamilton went P3 but was shuffled down a position when Lando Norris improved to make it a McLaren 1-2 behind his teammate. 

13:09
Bortoleto kicks up dust
Bortoleto
Bortoleto
13:04
Piastri goes top

Championship leader Oscar Piastri has gone fastest for the first time in FP1, with the McLaren driver going 0.054s faster than George Russell's Mercedes. 

12:59
Leclerc unhappy with helmet 'lift'

Charles Leclerc continues to complain about his helmet lifting on the straights. 

"Helmet lift is horrible," the Monegasque reports over team radio. 

Replays show Leclerc pushing his helmet down on the straight. He has returned to the pits so Ferrari can try and rectify the issue.

12:52
Big lap from Russell

George Russell produces a huge lap to take top spot away from Lando Norris. 

The Mercedes man goes over half a second clear with a 1m16.599s. Russell completed that lap on a second set of new softs. He has ran that much earlier than his rivals. 

Max Verstappen completes his first flying lap on softs and only goes 11th. A big slide coming out of the final few corners won't have helped. 

12:48
Norris pulls further clear

Another strong lap from Lando Norris, who pulls four tenths clear of the field with a 1m17.125s. 

Interestingly, Gabriel Bortoleto has just popped up into second place for Sauber with a great lap on the medium tyres. Does that point towards the track ramping up? 

12:44
Norris quickest

A 1m17.491s puts Lando Norris on top of the early FP1 order for McLaren. 

Norris is just 0.070s clear of Mercedes' George Russell, while Lewis Hamilton has improved to go P3 with a fastest overall middle sector. 

Fernando Alonso sits fourth in his Aston Martin, with Charles Leclerc rounding out the top five in the other Ferrari. 

12:39
Alonso hits top in upgraded Aston

Fernando Alonso has just gone fastest in his heavily upgraded Aston Martin. 

The two-time world champion is two tenths clear of Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson and Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda. 

12:36
Antonelli early pacesetter

Home hero Kimi Antonelli has set the early benchmark pace for Mercedes. 

He produces a lap which is just 0.017 seconds faster than McLaren's Lando Norris, while Max Verstappen is third for Red Bull.

12:32
Leclerc back in action for Ferrari

After missing media day so that he could rest and recover after feeling unwell, Charles Leclerc arrived at Imola overnight and has already hit the track in his upgraded Ferrari.

12:30
FP1 is underway!

Green light at the end of the pitlane and the first hour of practice is go. 

12:22
Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren to run upgrades

All F1 teams bar Williams and Sauber have brought upgrades to Imola.

Frontrunners McLaren, Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari are among those to run new parts in Friday practice.

McLaren and Ferrari have revised the rear corner of the car, while Red Bull have new sidepods and Mercedes have a new front wing, engine cover and front suspension. 

Further down the order, Aston Martin are introducing a substantial package as they look to turnaround their fortunes. 

12:16
Colapinto in, Doohan out at Alpine

There has been big changes at Alpine during the two-week break since Miami.

On the driver front, Jack Doohan has been replaced by Franco Colapinto after failing to score a point in the opening six races of the season. 

Colapinto - who contested the final nine races of 2024 for Williams - will make his Alpine debut alongside Pierre Gasly this weekend at Imola following his promotion from reserve driver. 

Doohan has returned to Alpine reserve while Colapinto prepares to contest the first of five races he has been signed on for as he looks to secure the seat for the rest of the campaign. 

Meanwhile, Oliver Oakes resigned from his role as team principal following the Miami race, citing personal reasons, leaving the controversial Flavio Briatore as Alpine's de facto team boss. 

Franco Colapinto
12:07
Can anybody halt Piastri?

Oscar Piastri has been in supreme form so far in 2025 to underline his status as the current favourite for the world championship. 

The unflappable Australian has taken four wins from the opening six races to open up a 16-point advantage over McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who has not stood on the top step of the podium since the season-opener in Australia back in March.

Piastri has momentum on his side off the back of three consecutive victories with McLaren securing a dominant 1-2 last time out in Miami. 

Can anyone halt Piastri's charge as we start the European leg of the 2025 campaign? 

Piastri
Piastri
12:00
Welcome to our coverage of the Emilia Romagna GP!

Good afternoon and welcome to our live text coverage of the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

F1 heads to Imola for the first race of the European leg of the season, and the first race of a triple header which continues on to Monaco next week, and then Barcelona. 

We have two practice sessions coming up for you today. The first of which takes place between 12.30-1.30pm BST, with FP2 at 4-5pm BST. 

