2025 F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix LIVE UPDATES!

Piastri is 11th, behind Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda.
Could Red Bull opt to hold up the McLaren, to benefit Max Verstappen?
Verstappen leads, 9.6s ahead of Lando Norris, on Lap 18.
Oscar Piastri is seeking a fourth race win in a row at the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.
McLaren's Piastri is the championship leader and will start from pole position in Italy.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen starts on the front row knowing he needs to chip away at Piastri's title lead.
There hasn't been much for Ferrari's famous Tifosi to cheer this weekend.
Lewis Hamilton qualified 12th at his first home race wearing red, and Charles Leclerc was 11th.
Piastri has dropped to 12th after a slow pit stop for hard tyres.
He'll soon make up some places, but how many, and how quickly?
Leclerc seeking an undercut of the McLarens.
Russell and Alonso also pitted.
A few flames from Alonso's Aston Martin but on he goes...
McLaren's Norris overtakes George Russell into third, on Lap 11.
Norris is seven seconds behind teammate Piastri now.
Norris has a go at Russell, for third place, on Lap 10.
The wheels of Norris' McLaren touched the grass and he backed out of the move.
Fair and hard racing.
Piastri trails Verstappen by +1.771 on Lap 10.
Lewis Hamilton battling away in 12th, behind Kimi Antonelli.
"Piastri, what are you doing?"
That was Russell's reaction to Piastri losing the race lead to Verstappen at Turn 1 on Lap 1.
Lando Norris is fourth, one second behind George Russell, who is third.
Pierre Gasly into the gravel. He's found out the hard way that there isn't so much overtaking space.
Gasly down to 14th.
Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli in an early mini-battle.
Antonelli is ahead, for now.
Incredible early manouevre from Max Verstappen to swiftly take the lead.
Inch perfect to keep his wheels on the correct side of the line, giving Piastri enough room, but nipping around the outside.
Max Verstappen, from second the grid, overtakes pole-sitter Oscar Piastri at the first turn!
The grand prix has begun...
Lap-by-lap updates to follow.
F1 Emilia-Romagna GP is just moments away now.
The front 11 drivers start on medium tyres.
Lewis Hamilton, who is 12th, starts on hard tyres.
Piastri and Verstappen set to lock horns again, from the front row.
Last time, it was fireworks, and Piastri came out on top...
A one-stop race is likeliest.
The time lost during a pitstop at Imola is among the highest of any grand prix.
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur hinted at taking "risks" with his strategy to help Hamilton and Leclerc.
Keep an eye on the Williams of Alex Albon.
There were big worries about a leak, which Williams believe they've now fixed.
He starts from seventh on the grid.
Not long to go...
Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda will start in the pitlane.
His car was repaired under parc ferme conditions after he crashed in qualifying.
Oscar Piastri can win a fourth F1 grand prix in a row today.
The last McLaren driver to do so was Ayrton Senna.
Senna did it in 1988 and 1991 - and won the F1 title in both of those years.