2025 F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix LIVE UPDATES!

Oscar Piastri is seeking a fourth race win in a row at the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

McLaren's Piastri is the championship leader and will start from pole position in Italy.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen starts on the front row knowing he needs to chip away at Piastri's title lead.

There hasn't been much for Ferrari's famous Tifosi to cheer this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton qualified 12th at his first home race wearing red, and Charles Leclerc was 11th.