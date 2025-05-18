2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 7

Full results from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Round 7 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Start of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Max Verstappen beats the McLarens to win the F1 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. 

PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing63 laps
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+6.109s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+12.956s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+14.356s
5Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+17.945s
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+20.774s
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+22.034s
8Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+22.898s
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+23.586s
10Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+26.446s
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+27.250s
12Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+30.296s
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+31.424s
14Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+32.511s
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+32.993s
16Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+33.411s
17Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+33.808s
18Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+38.572s
DNFKimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team46 laps
DNFEsteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team29 laps

Max Verstappen bags second win of F1 2025

Verstappen pulled off a stunning first corner overtake on polesitter Oscar Piastri and capitalised on two fortunately-timed Safety Car periods en route to an impressive victory at Imola. 

Lando Norris gained two places to finish second ahead of Piastri, who had to settle with a frustrated third after being left on worn tyres following a late Safety Car period which led to a nine-lap sprint to the finish. 

Lewis Hamilton was another to benefit from the Safety Cars as he charged from 12th on the grid to fourth, representing his best result for Ferrari in a grand prix this year. 

Alex Albon secured fifth in his Williams after passing Charles Leclerc's Ferrari on the last lap. 

George Russell took seventh for Mercedes ahead of Carlos Sainz's Williams and Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar, while Yuki Tsunoda recovered from the pit lane to score the final point on offer in the second Red Bull. 

There was disappointment for home hero Kimi Antonelli, who retired in the closing stages with throttle trouble. 

Esteban Ocon was the other non-finisher after his Haas conked out in the first half of the race. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

