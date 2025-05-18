2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 7

Max Verstappen beats the McLarens to win the F1 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 63 laps 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +6.109s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +12.956s 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +14.356s 5 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing +17.945s 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +20.774s 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +22.034s 8 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing +22.898s 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +23.586s 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing +26.446s 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +27.250s 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +30.296s 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +31.424s 14 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +32.511s 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +32.993s 16 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +33.411s 17 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +33.808s 18 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +38.572s DNF Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 46 laps DNF Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 29 laps

Max Verstappen bags second win of F1 2025

Verstappen pulled off a stunning first corner overtake on polesitter Oscar Piastri and capitalised on two fortunately-timed Safety Car periods en route to an impressive victory at Imola.

Lando Norris gained two places to finish second ahead of Piastri, who had to settle with a frustrated third after being left on worn tyres following a late Safety Car period which led to a nine-lap sprint to the finish.

Lewis Hamilton was another to benefit from the Safety Cars as he charged from 12th on the grid to fourth, representing his best result for Ferrari in a grand prix this year.

Alex Albon secured fifth in his Williams after passing Charles Leclerc's Ferrari on the last lap.

George Russell took seventh for Mercedes ahead of Carlos Sainz's Williams and Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar, while Yuki Tsunoda recovered from the pit lane to score the final point on offer in the second Red Bull.

There was disappointment for home hero Kimi Antonelli, who retired in the closing stages with throttle trouble.

Esteban Ocon was the other non-finisher after his Haas conked out in the first half of the race.