2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 7
Full results from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Round 7 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Max Verstappen beats the McLarens to win the F1 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|63 laps
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+6.109s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+12.956s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+14.356s
|5
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+17.945s
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+20.774s
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+22.034s
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+22.898s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+23.586s
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+26.446s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+27.250s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+30.296s
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+31.424s
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+32.511s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+32.993s
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+33.411s
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+33.808s
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+38.572s
|DNF
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|46 laps
|DNF
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|29 laps
Max Verstappen bags second win of F1 2025
Verstappen pulled off a stunning first corner overtake on polesitter Oscar Piastri and capitalised on two fortunately-timed Safety Car periods en route to an impressive victory at Imola.
Lando Norris gained two places to finish second ahead of Piastri, who had to settle with a frustrated third after being left on worn tyres following a late Safety Car period which led to a nine-lap sprint to the finish.
Lewis Hamilton was another to benefit from the Safety Cars as he charged from 12th on the grid to fourth, representing his best result for Ferrari in a grand prix this year.
Alex Albon secured fifth in his Williams after passing Charles Leclerc's Ferrari on the last lap.
George Russell took seventh for Mercedes ahead of Carlos Sainz's Williams and Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar, while Yuki Tsunoda recovered from the pit lane to score the final point on offer in the second Red Bull.
There was disappointment for home hero Kimi Antonelli, who retired in the closing stages with throttle trouble.
Esteban Ocon was the other non-finisher after his Haas conked out in the first half of the race.