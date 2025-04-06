2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Race Day - as it happened

The third race of the 2025 F1 season is here at the legendary Suzuka circuit.

Max Verstappen delivered a masterclass in qualifying to beat the two McLarens as he claimed pole position.

Lando Norris will start the race from second on the grid, with McLaren still fancying their chances of the win, given their superior car performance.

Oscar Piastri is third on the grid and knows he will need to get ahead of his teammate on Lap 1.

The Japanese Grand Prix gets underway at 6am UK time

How to watch 2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Live stream for free



