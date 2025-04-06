Max Verstappen leads the Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen leads the Japanese Grand Prix

2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Race Day - as it happened

Recap race day at the Japanese Grand Prix

The third race of the 2025 F1 season is here at the legendary Suzuka circuit.

Max Verstappen delivered a masterclass in qualifying to beat the two McLarens as he claimed pole position. 

Lando Norris will start the race from second on the grid, with McLaren still fancying their chances of the win, given their superior car performance.

Oscar Piastri is third on the grid and knows he will need to get ahead of his teammate on Lap 1.


 

06 Apr 2025
07:59
That's a wrap

That concludes our Japanese Grand Prix coverage. 

Keep across Crash.net for the latest reaction and news from Suzuka. 

07:43
The constructors' standings

McLaren - 111

Mercedes - 75

Red Bull - 61

Ferrari - 35

Williams - 19

Haas - 15

07:40
Norris on top of the standings

Norris - 62

Verstappen - 61

Piastri - 49

Russell - 45

Antonelli - 30

Leclerc - 20

07:38
The full results

CLICK HERE: The 2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix race results at Suzuka 

Start of the Japanese Grand Prix
Start of the Japanese Grand Prix
07:34
The 2025 Japanese GP winner
Max
Max
07:30
Norris mistake

Replays show Norris cutting the final chicane on the last lap. 

Piastri comments on it over team radio: "Cheeky". 

07:28
Verstappen radio

"Wow, thank you guys. What an unbelievable weekend. What a turnaround. We never give up and we keep pushing together," Verstappen says on team radio.

07:27
Top 10

Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Antonelli, Hamilton, Hadjar, Albon and Bearman.

07:26
Verstappen wins at Suzuka

A 10/10 performance from Verstappen to win at Suzuka ahead of Norris and Piastri.

07:26
Final lap

Verstappen has it under control...

07:24
Two laps to go

Verstappen has upped the gap to Norris to 1.5s.

07:23
Three laps to go

Verstappen is 1.1s ahead of Norris. 

07:20
The order on Lap 50

Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Antonelli, Hamilton, Hadjar, Albon and Bearman.

07:19
Piastri gets close

Norris runs wide at spoon corner - which allows Piastri to get close. It's not enough as Norris stays ahead.

07:16
Lap 46/53

1.1s between Verstappen and Norris.

Piastri is 0.8s behind his teammate.

07:13
Gap at the front on Lap 45

1.2s between Verstappen and Norris now. 

07:12
Lap 44/53

Some radio comms at McLaren. Piastri reckons he's quicker than Norris and can challenge Verstappen. Norris is 1.4s off Verstappen right now. 

07:08
The order on Lap 42

Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Antonelli, Hamilton, Hadjar, Albon and Bearman.

07:05
Lap 40/53

Piastri moves into DRS range behind Norris. Let's not get too excited, though, given the lack of overtakes.

07:03
The order on Lap 38

Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Antonelli, Hamilton, Hadjar, Albon and Bearman.

07:01
Norris closing in

1.2s between the top two now as Norris closes in again. 

06:58
The fight at the front

1.5s between Verstappen and Norris. Piastri is running 1.2s behind his teammate in third. 

06:56
The order on Lap 34

Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Antonelli, Hamilton, Hadjar, Albon and Lawson.

06:53
The gap at the front

1.4s between Verstappen and Norris on Lap 32.

06:53
Antonelli responds to Hamilton

Mercedes call Antonelli in a lap later to cover off Hamilton. He rejoins in sixth, just ahead of the Ferrari.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
5m ago
Max Verstappen makes Red Bull ‘limitation’ admission despite impressive win
Max Verstappen celebrates his first win of 2025
F1 News
5m ago
Lando Norris offers honest verdict on Max Verstappen pit lane incident
Lando Norris
F1 News
13m ago
Max Verstappen joins exclusive club with Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher after Japan win
Max Verstappen
F1 News
14m ago
Incredible F1 record-breaker at Japanese GP admits ‘really bad driving’
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
F1 News
27m ago
Carlos Sainz struck by FIA fine over national anthem in Japan
Carlos Sainz, Williams

More News

F1 News
40m ago
George Russell wary of incoming problem for Mercedes after Japanese GP
George Russell
F1 News
45m ago
McLaren’s “strange” reaction to Japanese GP defeat questioned: “That should hurt”
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
50m ago
Lewis Hamilton confirms ‘issue’ as rumours swirl about 'inherent' Ferrari problem
Lewis Hamilton finished seventh in Japan
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia will “come back swinging”, he’s “phenomenal"
Pecco Bagnaia
F1 News
1h ago
Is this Red Bull's next-in-line driver? "I would never refuse a call"
Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls