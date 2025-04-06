2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Race Day - as it happened

That concludes our Japanese Grand Prix coverage.
The third race of the 2025 F1 season is here at the legendary Suzuka circuit.
Max Verstappen delivered a masterclass in qualifying to beat the two McLarens as he claimed pole position.
Lando Norris will start the race from second on the grid, with McLaren still fancying their chances of the win, given their superior car performance.
Oscar Piastri is third on the grid and knows he will need to get ahead of his teammate on Lap 1.
McLaren - 111
Mercedes - 75
Red Bull - 61
Ferrari - 35
Williams - 19
Haas - 15
Norris - 62
Verstappen - 61
Piastri - 49
Russell - 45
Antonelli - 30
Leclerc - 20
Replays show Norris cutting the final chicane on the last lap.
Piastri comments on it over team radio: "Cheeky".
"Wow, thank you guys. What an unbelievable weekend. What a turnaround. We never give up and we keep pushing together," Verstappen says on team radio.
Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Antonelli, Hamilton, Hadjar, Albon and Bearman.
A 10/10 performance from Verstappen to win at Suzuka ahead of Norris and Piastri.
Verstappen has it under control...
Verstappen has upped the gap to Norris to 1.5s.
Verstappen is 1.1s ahead of Norris.
Norris runs wide at spoon corner - which allows Piastri to get close. It's not enough as Norris stays ahead.
1.1s between Verstappen and Norris.
Piastri is 0.8s behind his teammate.
1.2s between Verstappen and Norris now.
Some radio comms at McLaren. Piastri reckons he's quicker than Norris and can challenge Verstappen. Norris is 1.4s off Verstappen right now.
Piastri moves into DRS range behind Norris. Let's not get too excited, though, given the lack of overtakes.
1.2s between the top two now as Norris closes in again.
1.5s between Verstappen and Norris. Piastri is running 1.2s behind his teammate in third.
Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Antonelli, Hamilton, Hadjar, Albon and Lawson.
1.4s between Verstappen and Norris on Lap 32.
Mercedes call Antonelli in a lap later to cover off Hamilton. He rejoins in sixth, just ahead of the Ferrari.