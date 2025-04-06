Max Verstappen scores first win of 2025 at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 53 Laps 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +1.423s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +2.129s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +16.097s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +17.362s 6 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +18.671s 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +29.182s 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +37.134s 9 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing +40.367s 10 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +54.529s 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +57.333s 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing +58.401s 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +62.122s 14 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing +74.129s 15 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team +81.314s 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +81.957s 17 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +82.734s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +83.438s 19 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +83.897s 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team + 1 Lap

Verstappen held off the McLarens to claim his first victory of the 2025 F1 season at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver converted his magnificent pole position into a controlled victory with a peerless performance at Suzuka to close the gap on world championship leader Lando Norris.

Reigning world champion Verstappen resisted a late attack from Norris to claim the win, as Oscar Piastri had to settle with third place behind his McLaren teammate.

Free air ultimately proved crucial for Verstappen, whose win only looked briefly under threat when a slow pit stop left him side-by-side with Norris coming out of the pits.

Verstappen stayed ahead of his rival as Norris took to the grass and lost vital time, complaining the Dutchman had forced him off track.

Charles Leclerc was a distant fourth for Ferrari, ahead of the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Lewis Hamilton finished seventh ahead of Isack Hadjar as the seven-time world champion’s up and down start to life at Ferrari continued.

Alex Albon and Ollie Bearman rounded out the points paying positions in ninth and 10th for Williams and Haas respectively.

All 20 drivers finished the race, with Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll finishing a lap down after making two pit stops.