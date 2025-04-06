2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Race Results
Full results from the Japanese Grand Prix, Round 3 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Max Verstappen scores first win of 2025 at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|53 Laps
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+1.423s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+2.129s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+16.097s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+17.362s
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+18.671s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+29.182s
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+37.134s
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+40.367s
|10
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+54.529s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+57.333s
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+58.401s
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+62.122s
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+74.129s
|15
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+81.314s
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+81.957s
|17
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+82.734s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+83.438s
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+83.897s
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+ 1 Lap
Verstappen held off the McLarens to claim his first victory of the 2025 F1 season at the Japanese Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver converted his magnificent pole position into a controlled victory with a peerless performance at Suzuka to close the gap on world championship leader Lando Norris.
Reigning world champion Verstappen resisted a late attack from Norris to claim the win, as Oscar Piastri had to settle with third place behind his McLaren teammate.
Free air ultimately proved crucial for Verstappen, whose win only looked briefly under threat when a slow pit stop left him side-by-side with Norris coming out of the pits.
Verstappen stayed ahead of his rival as Norris took to the grass and lost vital time, complaining the Dutchman had forced him off track.
Charles Leclerc was a distant fourth for Ferrari, ahead of the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.
Lewis Hamilton finished seventh ahead of Isack Hadjar as the seven-time world champion’s up and down start to life at Ferrari continued.
Alex Albon and Ollie Bearman rounded out the points paying positions in ninth and 10th for Williams and Haas respectively.
All 20 drivers finished the race, with Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll finishing a lap down after making two pit stops.