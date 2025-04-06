2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Race Results

Max Verstappen scores first win of 2025 at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing53 Laps
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+1.423s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+2.129s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+16.097s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+17.362s
6Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+18.671s
7Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+29.182s
8Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+37.134s
9Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+40.367s
10Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+54.529s
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+57.333s
12Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+58.401s
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+62.122s
14Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+74.129s
15Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team+81.314s
16Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+81.957s
17Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+82.734s
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+83.438s
19Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+83.897s
20Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+ 1 Lap

Verstappen held off the McLarens to claim his first victory of the 2025 F1 season at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver converted his magnificent pole position into a controlled victory with a peerless performance at Suzuka to close the gap on world championship leader Lando Norris.

Reigning world champion Verstappen resisted a late attack from Norris to claim the win, as Oscar Piastri had to settle with third place behind his McLaren teammate.

Free air ultimately proved crucial for Verstappen, whose win only looked briefly under threat when a slow pit stop left him side-by-side with Norris coming out of the pits.

Verstappen stayed ahead of his rival as Norris took to the grass and lost vital time, complaining the Dutchman had forced him off track.

Charles Leclerc was a distant fourth for Ferrari, ahead of the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Lewis Hamilton finished seventh ahead of Isack Hadjar as the seven-time world champion’s up and down start to life at Ferrari continued.

Alex Albon and Ollie Bearman rounded out the points paying positions in ninth and 10th for Williams and Haas respectively.

All 20 drivers finished the race, with Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll finishing a lap down after making two pit stops.

 

 

